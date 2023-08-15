66% of US Adults Say They’ve Been Impacted by Substance Abuse - The Messenger
66% of US Adults Say They’ve Been Impacted by Substance Abuse

Half of adults say addiction has hurt their family’s mental health and finances

Published |Updated
Sheila Baylis
Syringes and paraphernalia used by drug usersChristopher Furlong/Getty Images

A majority of American adults say they have been affected by substance use disorder, according to a new poll from KFF. 

Two-thirds say they or their loved ones have been addicted to drugs or alcohol and experienced homelessness or overdose due to addiction. Half of all adults say that substance use has had an impact on their family’s mental health and finances.

Almost 30% of those polled say someone in their family has been addicted to opioids, including prescription drugs and illicit opiates like heroin. 

Opioid addiction was reported more often among rural residents and white adults. In rural areas, 42% report opioid abuse compared to people in suburban (30%) or urban (23%) areas. 

About four in 10 adults are worried that someone in their family will unintentionally consume fentanyl (39%), and these concerns are greater in rural areas. 

Only 46% say they or a family member got addiction treatment. Among them, more white adults (51%) got help with substance use disorder compared to Black adults (35%) and Hispanic adults (35%). 

Twenty-five percent of Americans who reported opioid addiction say they or their family member got medication for opioid use disorder such as buprenorphine or methadone. And a large majority (90%) support addiction treatment centers in their community or making Narcan, a medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose, freely available in bars, health clinics, and fire stations (82%). 

Fewer Americans, but still nearly half (45%), support safe-consumption sites, or places where people can use illegal drugs with trained personnel in case of emergency. Republicans are less likely to support safe-consumption sites, with a quarter of Republicans opposing them compared to six in 10 (61%) Democrats and half (49%) of independents.

The latest poll was conducted in July and sampled over 1,300 Americans online and by telephone.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

