65 Children Dead After Using Contaminated Cough Syrup - The Messenger
65 Children Dead After Using Contaminated Cough Syrup

An Indian manufacturer used a toxic chemical generally reserved for cleaners in its medicinal formulas

Published |Updated
Mansur Shaheen
Getty Images

More than 65 children have died in Central Asia after using contaminated cough syrup.

Uzbekistan officials revealed that the death toll from these medicines had risen from 20 to 65 earlier this week. Now, 21 people are facing trial for their role in either importing or overseeing the medicines.

The contaminated cough syrup was manufactured by Marion Biotech, an Indian pharmaceutical company that has been embroiled in controversy in recent months after its medicines were linked to these deaths in Uzbekistan over the winter.

A Reuters investigation found that the company had used industrial-grade propylene glycol instead of the traditional pharmaceutical-grade version in its cough medicines. The industrial version of the chemical is used in cleaners such as antifreeze which are deadly if consumed by a person.

Indian regulators have since canceled the company’s manufacturing license, effectively shutting down all production of the medicine in question. Some employees were also arrested in the fallout. The decision is unlikely to impact the United States.

The South Asian nation is responsible for much of the production of generic drugs around the world.

In Uzbekistan, the defendants in criminal proceedings face charges of sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines and negligence, among others.

