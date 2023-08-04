3 Lifestyle Changes Could Cut Heart Disease Deaths in Half

Heart disease-related deaths in the United States have declined substantially in recent decades, but new research reveals that there is still room for “considerable improvement” among the population.

Deaths attributable to coronary heart disease dropped 40% between 1990 and 2019, but experts involved in a new Rutgers study recently revealed that nearly 5 million of those deaths could have been prevented by eliminating three modifiable risk factors: smoking, drinking and obesity.

“The overall numbers are good,” the study’s lead author Cande Ananth, chief of the division of epidemiology and biostatistics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, said in a statement. “However, because we examined how these three modifiable risk factors affected mortality rates, we can see that there is room for considerable improvement.”

Researchers hope that these findings will serve as a wake-up call for people to stop smoking, lose weight, and decrease their alcohol intake.

Man drinking a glass of whiskey Getty Images

Coronary heart disease (CHD), a chronic condition that occurs when a buildup of fatty substances (also known as plaque) in arteries inhibits blood flow to the heart, can go undetected for years. People often are not aware of the condition until they start to experience symptoms, like chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue, all of which could become exacerbated during or after physical activity.

The condition becomes worse over time, but with treatment, its progression can be slowed down significantly. Treatment for CHD can include medications, lifestyle modifications and sometimes surgery in more severe cases. If left untreated it increases the risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke, blood clots in the lungs and more.

CHD is a leading cause of death in the U.S. — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that one person dies of CHD every 33 seconds in America.

In this most recent research, the median age during the study period increased from 33 to 38; despite this, experts observed that coronary heart disease-related deaths decreased by around 4% every year for females and 3.7% per year for males. In total, deaths dropped from 397,623 in 1990 to 236,953 in 2019 among people ages 25 to 84.

However, the speed at which these deaths declined hit a wall in 2011.

This is where researchers believe lifestyle comes into play.

Although smoking rates declined by 12% from 1990 to 2019, 14% of Americans still smoke, according to the data. Smoking poses a significant threat to a person’s heart health and people who smoke are two to four times more likely to be diagnosed with heart disease in comparison to nonsmokers. Cigarette smokers also face double the risk of having a stroke compared to nonsmokers.

Experts also noted a rise in obesity during the study period, increasing from 12% in 1990 to 43% in 2019. Being obese increases heart disease risk in a number of ways. It can increase a person’s bad cholesterol (leading to plaque buildup) and blood pressure, and it also can lead to type 2 diabetes. Each of these factors can increase plaque buildup in the arteries, which narrows the path of blood flow to the heart, causing it to work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body.

And then there is the matter of alcohol intake, which rose during the study period. Increased alcohol intake is a known risk factor for high blood pressure and poses heightened risks of stroke and heart failure. It has also been linked with weight gain due to it being a source of excess calories, and in the long term, it can contribute to obesity.

All told, in the absence of these modifiable risk factors, nearly 5 million heart disease-related deaths — or roughly half of all the deaths that occurred — could have been prevented between 1990 and 2019.

“The ultimate goal is to help inform standards of care and public health priorities by determining which patients face the highest level of risk for cardiovascular events,” Ananth said. “We need to maximize returns from our limited resources by identifying high-risk subsets of patients and targeting intervention to them.”