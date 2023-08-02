3 COVID Vaccines Might Do the Trick for Those Most Vulnerable: Study

Three may be the magic number when it comes to mRNA vaccines and safeguarding those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.

New data out of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden suggest that three doses of mRNA COVID vaccines enable certain immunocompromised individuals to achieve similar antibody levels as those seen in a control group of healthy people without immunodeficiencies.

“This underlines the importance of continuing to vaccinate, even if the immune response is poor after the first doses,” explained study author Martin Lagging, a professor in clinical virology at the University of Gothenburg’s Sahlgrenska Academy.

Published in the journal Infectious Diseases, the study compared the antibody responses of 20 healthy people to that of 38 patients with liver cirrhosis, 36 bone marrow transplant recipients and 14 patients with autoimmune liver disease. Experts monitored the patients’ COVID antibodies after their first, second and third mRNA vaccines, also analyzing certain bone marrow patients’ levels following their fourth dose.

Prior to their second vaccination, there were no reported COVID infections in any of the participants. However, 31 of the individuals acquired a mild COVID infection between receiving their second and third doses, offering the researchers an opportunity to also compare the antibody responses of those with hybrid immunity.

Compared to healthy individuals, the participants who had compromised immune systems due to liver disease or bone marrow transplants displayed inferior immune responses up until after their second vaccination. However, following their third dose, those participants were able to achieve antibody levels equal to the healthy group.

What’s more, individuals considered to have “hybrid immunity” – those who came down with COVID in between doses – showed antibody levels 10 times higher after their infection than those who gained immunity through vaccination alone.

This could indicate a “catch-up effect” of multiple doses and could be an especially relevant development in immunocompromised individuals, authors of the study suggested.

“It was unexpected – but extremely pleasing – to note that vulnerable individuals achieved antibody levels on a par with the healthy ones after three doses of vaccine,” Lagging noted.

The study, which was published in early July, comes just as vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna are ramping up production to meet what is expected to be an increased demand for boosters heading into cold and flu season.

Pfizer’s latest COVID vaccine has been updated to target the most recent subvariants of Omicron (XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16), as per the recommendation made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June. Pfizer has signaled that they expect the updated vaccine will be granted FDA approval by the end of August, with plans to make the shots available to the public in September.

It is unclear at this point whether the latest boosters will be universally recommended by public health officials, or if only vulnerable groups will be encouraged to get them.