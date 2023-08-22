29 in Long Term Care Facility Come Down With ‘Air Conditioner’ Disease
Most people can get the illness through inhaling it from water and soil, the CDC said
Health officials have been left stumped by an outbreak of Legionnaires in Canada.
The illness has struck at least nine in New Glasgow, on the north side of the peninsula located just off the coast of Maine, with 20 others experiencing a suspected infection. A long term care facility in the region has been implicated in the outbreak, however testing could not find bacteria in the facility’s water supply, local media reports.
Health officials have removed health restrictions for the facility’s residents, staff, and visitors, but the search for the cause of the outbreak continues.
An outbreak at this type of facility is especially worrying, as individuals aged 50 and older, former and current smokers,, as well as those with chronic health conditions are at a higher risk of getting the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Legionnaires' disease is pneumonia caused by bacteria known as Legionella. Symptoms include, fever, loss of appetite, and headache. The CDC said the illness has a low death rate, with an estimated 15 out of 100 people dying from it. The disease can be treated with antibiotics.
The bacterial infection has earned the moniker of “air conditioner disease” because Legionella will often thrive in stillwater within an AC unit, and be strewn across a room or area by the machine's fan. It is unclear whether this type of machine is linked to this outbreak.
