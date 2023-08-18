26 Ill, 9 Hospitalized, in Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Tiny Turtles

Small pet turtles are at the heart of a salmonella outbreak that has impacted more than two dozen people across 11 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

Tennessee has suffered the most cases, with six having been recorded so far. Pennsylvania has recorded four, and another three were logged in New York. Other impacted states include: California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

Turtles linked to the infection were purchased from MyTurtleStore, an online retailer, for between $20 to $1,000. The same store was implicated in a salmonella outbreak reported on by the CDC last year, too.

The CDC warns, however, that turtles with shells less than four inches long often harbor the bacteria that causes the disease. It is illegal to sell or distribute these small turtles in the United States.

The CDC reportsSalmonella leads to approximately 1.35 million cases and 420 deaths each year.

Symptoms of the infection include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, headache, and dehydration. Most people usually recover within a few days.

There have been no deaths reported so far, according to the report.