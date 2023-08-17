25 Have Died From BBL Complications in South Florida Since 2010: Study 

The trendy Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) of the 2010s cost some their lives, a study suggests.

A study by researchers at the University of Miami, published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, found that 25 people who received a BBL in South Florida between 2010 and 2022 died from a fat embolism. While medical officials have clamped down on the dangerous procedure in recent years, the team still highlights risks of the surgery.

A BBL is a cosmetic surgery where fat from a person’s stomach, hips or back is moved to the butt or thighs. It gives a desired “hourglass” appearance that was popularized by celebrity figures such as reality television star Kim Kardashian.

In 2020, it is estimated that around 400,000 women received the procedure, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Many women trying to cut costs took a risk by getting their procedure at less reputable clinics in places like Mexico and Turkey, where there are more risks from the procedure.

However, even in America where doctor’s are generally considered to be held to a higher standard, risks prevail.

In the study, researchers gathered data from procedures performed across the state. They found that many people opted for “budget” clinics, potentially exposing themselves to greater risks for the procedure.

The average surgery cost in Miami can range from $3800-6000, according to Moon Plastic Surgery, a clinic that performs the procedure in South Florida.

Operations also only took 90 minutes on average, a short period of time that alarmed researchers.

“The working environment at the clinics, and the short surgical times for these cases, may be the most important contributors to the BBL mortality in South Florida,” researchers wrote in the study.

A fat embolism, the primary danger of a BBL, occurs when fat enters the bloodstream. This can cause potentially deadly clotting that disrupts the flow of blood in the body. It is usually treatable if the patient seeks out medical attention quick enough.

The procedure has largely fallen out of favor in recent years, with plastic surgery trends instead leaning towards a more thin appearance. Prominent figures such as Kardashian and model Blac Chyna have had implants and other feature enhancers removed in recent months.

Nikki Ruston of Central Florida told KFF Health news that she regrets undergoing the cosmetic procedure and said that if she could go back to change her decision, she would.

In 2019, Florida became the first state to create laws to make the surgery safer. But that did not change death tolls from rising.