20% of Americans Believe COVID Vaccines Killed More People Than the Virus: Survey

Over 30% of Americans feel that it’s “probably or definitely true” that COVID vaccines caused the deaths of thousands of otherwise healthy people, according to a striking new poll.

The Health Misinformation Tracking Poll, published by KFF, surveyed thousands of citizens to better understand how they perceive medical information from news outlets, government officials, or friends on social media. A common theme emerged: Medical misinformation is a problem, leaving many confused as to what does and does not constitute factual information.

Survey respondents were presented with 10 different false claims that had been shared across social media, including those related to COVID and vaccines, reproductive health, and gun violence. Respondents were then asked to note whether they had heard about the claim and whether they believed it to be factual or false.

The majority of respondents — 96% — indicated that they had heard at least one of the claims, with those related to COVID and vaccines being the most prevalent.

But the survey exposed gaps between those who heard misinformation and those who accepted it as truth.

For example, 65% of respondents indicated that they had heard that COVID vaccines caused the sudden deaths of thousands of otherwise healthy people; of those individuals, 34% noted that the claim was “probably or definitely true.”

Likewise, 52% signaled that they heard that COVID vaccines cause infertility, and 19% believed that claim to be factual.

Additionally, 41% stated that they had heard news indicating that more people had been killed by COVID vaccines than the virus itself — a claim that 20% accepted as probably true.

The survey data also uncovered other patterns pertaining to who is most likely to accept misinformation as truth.

Black adults were 10 percentage points more likely than white adults to believe misinformation relative to COVID, as were individuals without college degrees in comparison to those who have graduated from college.

The data indicated that 47% of Republicans surveyed were more susceptible to believing misinformation compared to 42% of Independents and 18% of Democrats.

In the wake of the pandemic, opinions regarding who can and cannot be trusted are wide ranging. But when it comes to medical information, the consequences of who a person chooses to rely on for guidance can be especially consequential. In fact, 74% of respondents cited the spread of medical misinformation as a “major problem.”

To that note, there was a visible gray area within the responses. When asked to choose whether a claim was “definitely” versus “probably” true or false, more than half of respondents consistently landed on probable conclusions, rather than definitive ones. Basically, the participants' answers fell somewhere in the middle ground of "maybe this is true" rather than "this is definitely true," which could signal uncertainty.

This represents an opportunity to adjust outreach efforts intended to provide the public with factual information, the authors of the new report suggested.

The respondents had input on this issue as well. More than two-thirds of them indicated that Congress, President Biden, U.S. news media and social media companies are not doing enough to limit the spread of medical misinformation.

While the responses suggested that there is a fair amount of trust in government entities like the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individual doctors were cited as the most trustworthy source of information. In terms of media outlets, local news organizations earned “at least a little” trust of the respondents.