World in Photos: In Puerto Rico, a low-strength storm brings large-scale misery

Sometimes a storm’s numerical description — Category 1, 2, etc. — isn’t the best way to forecast a storm’s power. There’s a simple reason for that: Projected wind strength determines the category, but sometimes it’s the rain, not the wind, that does the damage.

Case in point: the storm named Fiona, which landed Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane on Puerto Rico and which has battered the island with unrelenting rain and the floods that have followed. It’s a fresh nightmare that conjures memories of the historic damage done by Hurricane Maria five years ago — a storm which, as it happened, made landfall in Puerto Rico on this date in 2017.

Maria took 3,000 lives; Fiona looks to be more of a punishing blow in terms of damage than lives lost. More than 30 inches of rain have fallen over parts of the island; power has been knocked out for more than 1 million people (for some time Monday, the entire island had lost power); many woke up Monday to find waters rising to dangerous levels in their homes, and more than 1,000 people have had to be rescued from their homes.

This collection of photos give some sense of the devastation. A family waits by candlelight for help; a darkened street in Santurce; a flooded road in Villa Blanca; a man in a wheelchair looks out at his flooded neighborhood in Salinas; the scene outside Roberto Clemente Stadium; the battered neighborhood of Juana Matos, in Cataño; and a view from the mountains as the rains swept across the town of Cayey.

“I’ve never seen this in my life, not even in Maria,” Ada Belmot Plaza told the New York Times. She had been rescued by the Puerto Rico National Guard as floodwaters rose in the El Coquí neighborhood of Salinas.

It may be several days before residents have their power and drinking water restored, longer than that for aid and cleanup crews to arrive, and of course much longer still for the rebuilding that will be needed in many communities.

As for Fiona, it is headed across the Caribbean as we write, having reached Category 3 strength. In Puerto Rico, they might say, whatever the “category,” just hope you can avoid the rains.

A person sits by candlelight in a home in the Condado community of Santurce in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday.

Street lamps are out on a street in the Condado community of Santurce in San Juan on Monday.

People arrive at a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Monday.

People wait inside a shelter in Salinas on Monday.

Floodwater fills a road during the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Villa Blanca, Puerto Rico, on Monday.

A parking area is flooded outside Roberto Clemente Stadium after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas on Monday.

A street is flooded in the Juana Matos neighborhood of Cataño, Puerto Rico, on Monday.

A man in a wheelchair looks at a flooded road in Salinas on Monday.

A man walks down a flooded street in the Juana Matos neighborhood of Cataño on Monday.

A man and two children walk in a flooded street in Salinas on Monday.

Downed power lines block a truck in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Monday.

Rain falls on the town on Monday in Cayey.