Biden Demands Release of Niger’s Leader After Military Coup as Worries Grow About Wider Conflict Spilling Into West Africa

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Niger’s military junta to free the country’s elected leader and return the West African nation to democracy – as the new military ruler tried to rally the country against foreign intervention.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, the junta’s leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, blasted Niger’s regional neighbors and the West for their support of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, and tried to rally citizens against “hostile and radical” sanctions imposed by a block of West African countries.

The block, known as ECOWAS, has threatened to use force if Bazoum isn’t restored to power by Aug. 6.

“I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” Biden said in a statement marking the country’s independence day.

“The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders. They have expressed their will through free and fair elections — and that must be respected.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and their family members from its embassy in Niger's capital, following a similar move by many European countries, while also putting the country on a level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory.

Niger was seen as the West’s last reliable partner in the Sahel region, where governments are battling Islamist militants associated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups. It hosts more than 1,000 U.S. troops, and the CIA uses a base in the city of Agadez for drone operations.

Washington has spent more than $500 million on boosting security in Niger over the last decade, and coup leader Tchiani himself received training in the U.S.

Some 1,500 French troops conduct joint operations with the Nigerien military.

Supporters of the military coup said they wanted all foreign soldiers out.



“We are talking about the immediate departure of all foreign forces,” Mahaman Sanoussi, interim coordinator for the M62 civil society group, told The Associated Press, promising a mobilization “against all forms of threats to continue the struggle for the sovereignty of the people.”

Gen. Tchiani’s forces seized power July 26 and placed President Bazoum –who was first targeted with a coup just days before his 2021 inauguration –under house arrest. Mobs burned the headquarters of the ruling party, and some paraded in the streets with Russian flags.

While the ECOWAS bloc and the African Union have demanded Bazoum’s reinstatement, neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, both ruled by military leaders, have supported Tchiani. Both countries expelled French forces following military coups.



In Niger, “We don’t answer to the putschists,” Anne-Claire Legendre, a spokesperson for the French foreign ministry, said Wednesday. “We recognize one constitutional order and one legitimacy only, that of President Bazoum.”

The U.S. has threatened to withhold military aid until the Bazoum is freed.

“Defending fundamental democratic values, and standing up for constitutional order, justice, and the right of peaceful assembly, are essential to the partnership between Niger and the United States,” Biden said.