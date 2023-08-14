Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged!

The longtime couple announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Monday, simply captioning a sweet photo of the Property Brothers star and the Physical actress showing off her gorgeous engagement ring, "Forever starts now!!!"

Fans, friends and family rushed to the comments section to send the newly engaged couple well wishes. New Girl co-star Hannah Simone wrote, "I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful," while Mindy Kaling shared, "Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!!"

The pair first met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in August 2019 and have been inseparable ever since.

"[Jonathan] is always a cheerleader and a positive voice in my world," the actress told Rolling Stone in a profile published in July. "When I was younger, I might not have taken in as much. Now, I really take it in and I actively appreciate it. Because I know how special it is."

Deschanel was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. She moved on with producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares daughter Elsie and son Charlie. The former pair tied the knot in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2020, and have maintained a co-parenting relationship over the years.