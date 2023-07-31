Zooey Deschanel Gushes About ‘Special’ Relationship With Jonathan Scott - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Zooey Deschanel Gushes About ‘Special’ Relationship With Jonathan Scott

The longtime couple met on the set of 'Carpool Karaoke' in 2019

Olivia Jakiel
Zooey Deschanel knows she has a great partner in Jonathan Scott. 

“[Jonathan] is always a cheerleader and a positive voice in my world,” the New Girl alum told Rolling Stone in a new profile published Monday. “When I was younger, I might not have taken in as much. Now, I really take it in and I actively appreciate it. Because I know how special it is.”

Deschanel's sentiments about her HGTV beau echo what she's said about the Property Brothers star before. The couple, who met on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August 2019, have been inseparable since they crossed paths.

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023.MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human," the (500) Days of Summer star captioned a carousel of photos marking their one-year anniversary in 2020. "I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you."

Deschanel was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. She then had a romance with producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares daughter Elsie and son Charlie. The former pair, who tied the knot in 2015, finalized their divorce in 2020, and have maintained a great co-parenting relationship.

"As a mom in a co-parenting family I am just so grateful for the dads in mine and my kids’ lives!" the Physical actress captioned a sweet family snap on Father's Day this year. "From Daddy (Jacob), to Bonus Daddy (big-dad Jonathan), Papa(Caleb)and Grandpa Jim. We are blessed with amazing father figures. Happy Father’s Day to all who father and nurture and mentor today! Hope you feel celebrated."

