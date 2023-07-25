You know when you're watching The Walking Dead and you're like, "Dang, I wish this would happen to me!" Well, some lucky ducks in Korea got to experience that dream for themselves in the upcoming reality show Zombieverse. The series, which premieres in the U.S. on August 8, features 10 contestants fighting off zombie attacks. They must also take on challenges and adventurous quests over three terrifying days as they try to "escape the city and outrun the walking dead, or risk becoming zombies themselves," according to Netflix.

The funniest part of the whole thing is that these 10 contestants, most of whom are well known faces in Korean reality TV, think they're on a dating show when suddenly, they realize Seoul is overrun by zombies. They did not intentionally sign up to fend off zombies, but that's how it works in a zombie apocalypse. No one wants to fight flesh-eating monsters, but ya gotta do it anyway. You can watch the trailer below.

While the trailer and zombies are pretty scary, Netflix promises the series is also a barrel of laughs as the cast comes together to figure out how to deal with this "bizarre predicament" they find themselves in. Some of the women appear to be struggling with the behavior of the men in the group, while the trailer shows one contestant defending his questionable strategy by saying, "It's not abandoning, it's just going separately!"

The show is part of Netflix's ongoing quest to bring more Korean reality shows to American audiences, along with Single's Inferno, Physical: 100 and Squid Game: The Challenge. It features sets designed by the art team from All Of Us Are Dead, while the zombies were trained by choreographers from Kingdom.

Zombieverse, a genius idea of a series, premieres August 8 on Netflix.