Zendaya Mourns ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud: ‘I’ll Cherish Every Moment’

'Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus,' Zendaya shared of her late 'Euphoria' co-star

Glenn Garner
Zendaya is remembering Angus Cloud's "infectious" spirit.

The Emmy-winning actress shared a tribute Tuesday to her late Euphoria co-star on Instagram after the actor died at age 25 on Monday.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)," she shared on Instagram.

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it," Zendaya noted.

"I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment," she added. "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Cloud, who played Fezco on the hit HBO teen drama, died a week after burying his father, according to TMZ. Cloud's cause of death has not yet been announced, though the Oakland Police Department is actively investigating.

Zendaya and Angus Cloud
Zendaya and Angus Cloud attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly HillsMatt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family shared in a statement Monday.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," their statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

