Zendaya is setting the record straight about her relationship with her longtime stylist and creative director Law Roach.

In a new interview with Elle published Wednesday, the actress spoke out about the viral video taken at Paris Fashion Week, in which she walks into the Louis Vuitton show, sits down in the front row and seemingly gestures to Roach to sit behind her in the second row. At the time, fans speculated that there may have been a falling out between the pair.

Shortly after, Roach announced his retirement from styling, which fans also contributed to the rumors of a split between the two.

According to Zendaya, there's no truth to these rumors — and she knew the moment she saw the viral video that it might be a problem.

"When it happened, I said, 'Oh no, I hope people don't try to create something from this,'" she told Elle.

The Euphoria star explained that she and the stylist were late to the show due to traffic. Zendaya was seated first, and there was confusion as the Louis Vuitton team attempted to find Roach's assigned seat. The video actually showed her pointing to her assistant Darnell's seat — not Roach's.

"We're so used to sitting together that he didn't know where to go," Zendaya said. "But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful."

Roach also confirmed that there was no falling out between the pair — who worked together for more than 12 years — in an interview with New York Magazine's The Cut in March.

"We left on time, but I don't know if our driver went the wrong way, but we got stuck in traffic," he said at the time. "The way we came in, it was a long walk actually to get your seat. It was a long walk. So it was a lot of anxiety, because Zendaya is really respectful and she doesn't like people to have to wait on her, and so it was just anxiety."

By the time they sat down, there was only one seat left for Zendaya.

"In my mind, my seat was next to her. So when I got there and it wasn't, you know, it wasn't a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was," he said. "And so I was standing there — I was really just kind of confused. And remember, we had just made a mad dash to get there, so it's anxiety, like, you sweating. I got this suit on, the hair, and we hot, you know, I was trying to make it."

Roach, who has also worked with stars including Céline Dion, Mary J. Blige and Ariana Grande, said he didn't want people to think negatively of the actress.

"That became really tough, because it made people think that Zendaya wasn't taking care of me and wasn't making sure I was taken care of," he said.

In fact, Roach styled Zendaya for the Elle photoshoot and has stepped into a new role as her creative director.

"Our relationship is like family, so I don't think I'm going anywhere — and even if I wanted to, she wouldn't let me," he told Elle. "I'm grateful that people like the work and understand the story. And I'm grateful for her giving me the opportunity to shine. It's not often that such a big superstar like that is very generous and understanding when someone wants to basically step out. She's been one of my biggest supporters."