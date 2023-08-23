Zendaya Calls Rumors About a Falling Out With Stylist Law Roach ‘Hurtful’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Zendaya Calls Rumors About a Falling Out With Stylist Law Roach ‘Hurtful’

In a new interview, the 'Euphoria' star confirmed that what was seen in a viral video taken at Paris Fashion Week was all a misunderstanding

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
(L-R) Law Roach and Zendaya attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Zendaya is setting the record straight about her relationship with her longtime stylist and creative director Law Roach.

In a new interview with Elle published Wednesday, the actress spoke out about the viral video taken at Paris Fashion Week, in which she walks into the Louis Vuitton show, sits down in the front row and seemingly gestures to Roach to sit behind her in the second row. At the time, fans speculated that there may have been a falling out between the pair.

Shortly after, Roach announced his retirement from styling, which fans also contributed to the rumors of a split between the two.

According to Zendaya, there's no truth to these rumors — and she knew the moment she saw the viral video that it might be a problem.

"When it happened, I said, 'Oh no, I hope people don't try to create something from this,'" she told Elle.

The Euphoria star explained that she and the stylist were late to the show due to traffic. Zendaya was seated first, and there was confusion as the Louis Vuitton team attempted to find Roach's assigned seat. The video actually showed her pointing to her assistant Darnell's seat — not Roach's.

"We're so used to sitting together that he didn't know where to go," Zendaya said. "But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful."

Read More

Roach also confirmed that there was no falling out between the pair — who worked together for more than 12 years — in an interview with New York Magazine's The Cut in March.

"We left on time, but I don't know if our driver went the wrong way, but we got stuck in traffic," he said at the time. "The way we came in, it was a long walk actually to get your seat. It was a long walk. So it was a lot of anxiety, because Zendaya is really respectful and she doesn't like people to have to wait on her, and so it was just anxiety."

By the time they sat down, there was only one seat left for Zendaya.

"In my mind, my seat was next to her. So when I got there and it wasn't, you know, it wasn't a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was," he said. "And so I was standing there — I was really just kind of confused. And remember, we had just made a mad dash to get there, so it's anxiety, like, you sweating. I got this suit on, the hair, and we hot, you know, I was trying to make it."

Roach, who has also worked with stars including Céline Dion, Mary J. Blige and Ariana Grande, said he didn't want people to think negatively of the actress.

"That became really tough, because it made people think that Zendaya wasn't taking care of me and wasn't making sure I was taken care of," he said.

In fact, Roach styled Zendaya for the Elle photoshoot and has stepped into a new role as her creative director.

"Our relationship is like family, so I don't think I'm going anywhere — and even if I wanted to, she wouldn't let me," he told Elle. "I'm grateful that people like the work and understand the story. And I'm grateful for her giving me the opportunity to shine. It's not often that such a big superstar like that is very generous and understanding when someone wants to basically step out. She's been one of my biggest supporters."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.