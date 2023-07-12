Zayn Malik Explains Why He ‘Selfishly’ Wanted to be First to Leave One Direction

Zayn Malik is opening up about the real reason he decided to leave One Direction in 2015.

During a recent episode of Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, the British musician got candid about why he "selfishly wanted to be the first person" to exit the band.

"Yeah, I think I'd known for a minute," Malik said about wanting to quit the boy band, which first originated in 2010. "There was a lot of — look, I don't want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on. Certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn't want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening. So I just got ahead of the curve."

"If I'm being honest with you, I was like, I'm just going to get out of here, I think this is done," he continued. "I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record, if I’m being completely honest with you. I was like, I'm going to jump the gun here for the first time. I'm a passive dude, but when it comes to my music and my business, I'm serious about it and I'm competitive, so I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing."

To further explain, Malik said there was "underlying issues" among the band's members, which included Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

"There was obviously underlying issue within our friendships too," he said. "We'd been together for every day for five years and we got sick of each other, to be completely honest."

However, "We were close ,and we'd done crazy things with each other that nobody else in the world will understand or have experiences that we shared with each other," he recalled. "I look back on it in a much fonder light than I would've as I just left."

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" on November 26, 2013 in New York City Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"We just ran our course," he concluded.

When asked if he was nervous of how he'd be portrayed by fans, Malik said he wasn't fazed by other people's opinions.

"The first thing I wanted to do was call my mom," he said. "I just wanted to call her and be like, 'Is it okay if I come home?'"

"I didn't really care about what anyone else thought. That's the type of person I am. I try to close opinions off. I'm not the type of person to define myself on other people's opinions."

In March 2015, Malik announced his departure on the band's official Facebook page.

"My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined," he wrote. "But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologize to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight."

"I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall ," he continued. "I know they will continue to be the best band in the world."

Shortly after Malik's announcement, the band members decided to call it quits to each focus on their solo careers.

Now, Malik is gearing up to release his highly anticipated single "Love Like This" next week.

"I'm doing a record I don't think people are really gonna expect, it's a different sound for me," he told Cooper. "And it's got some more narrative going on, like real life experiences and stuff. So yeah. My daughter's [Malik shares 2-year-old daughter, Chai, with ex Gigi Hadid] mentioned in there a couple of times."

The full episode of Call Her Daddy with Malik is available to stream on Spotify.