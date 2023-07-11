Zayn Malik Discusses Fatherhood and Past Anxieties in First Interview in 6 Years

Zayn Malik is gearing up to share some news.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy, the former One Direction band member got candid about his absence from the spotlight over the past six years and why he feels this is the right time to open up.

"I feel like we were so overexposed in the band," said Malik, who quit the British pop band in 2015 and became a solo artist. "That's why I took the time that I have to not even necessarily do interviews."

Malik further explained why he chose to sit down with Cooper after years of not participating in media interviews, saying he wants to be a "good example" for his 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid.

"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he said. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"

For the past few weeks, Malik has been teasing new music on social media, leading fans to believe there is a new album on the horizon.

"This sounds big already 👏," former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne commented on one of his posts.

In May, Malik took to Twitter to thank his fans for the first time in months.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me," he wrote.

The full episode of Call Your Daddy will be released on July 12.