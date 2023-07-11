Zayn Malik Discusses Fatherhood and Past Anxieties in First Interview in 6 Years

Zayn Malik is gearing up to share some news.
In a teaser for an upcoming episode of Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy, the former One Direction band member got candid about his absence from the spotlight over the past six years and why he feels this is the right time to open up.
"I feel like we were so overexposed in the band," said Malik, who quit the British pop band in 2015 and became a solo artist. "That's why I took the time that I have to not even necessarily do interviews."
Malik further explained why he chose to sit down with Cooper after years of not participating in media interviews, saying he wants to be a "good example" for his 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid.
- Zayn Malik Explains Why He ‘Selfishly’ Wanted to be First to Leave One Direction
- TikToker Goes From Being A ‘Deranged’ Fan of Zayn To The Love Interest of His Latest Music Video
- Gigi Hadid Shares Update on Sister Bella Hadid After ‘Long and Intense’ Lyme Disease Treatment
- The Will to Provide: Celebrating Fatherhood on Father’s Day
- One Direction’s Liam Payne Says He’s 100 Days Sober
"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he said. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"
For the past few weeks, Malik has been teasing new music on social media, leading fans to believe there is a new album on the horizon.
"This sounds big already 👏," former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne commented on one of his posts.
In May, Malik took to Twitter to thank his fans for the first time in months.
"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me," he wrote.
The full episode of Call Your Daddy will be released on July 12.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment