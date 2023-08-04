Zachary Levi seemingly criticized SAG-AFTRA strike rules in a video circulating from a recent fan event. The actor, known for his roles in Chuck and Shazam!, told a crowd that his discussion topics were limited.

“I’m not allowed to talk about….this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work,” Levi said in the clip, referring to the SAG-AFTRA rule that actors cannot promote current or previous struck work.

“I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy," Levi continued (according to The Hollywood Reporter, he was at Manchester Comic-Con). "I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in, as the best prince ever. I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”

(After this story published, Levi clarified his remarks and stated: "It's come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context. I fully support my union.")

As SAG-AFTRA members fight for a better contract, their union has mandated that performers cannot attend premieres, award shows and film festivals or promote their projects through fan events or social media.

Levi previously showed support for the strike in an Instagram video posted on July 16, calling out studio executives for not caring about "human life."

“It’s always profit over people and not the other way around," he said. "So mark my words, if we don’t do something drastic right now…we’re doing something very drastic, and we need to be doing this very drastic thing. We need to be striking, we should have done this years ago.”

This story was updated to reflect Levi's comments clarifying his remarks.