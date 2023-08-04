Zachary Levi Mocks Strike Rule as ‘So Dumb’ During Fan Event - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Zachary Levi Mocks Strike Rule as ‘So Dumb’ During Fan Event

At a recent fan event, Levi complained about a strike rule that doesn't allow him to promote his shows and movies

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Zachary Levi attends the premiere of Justice League on Nov. 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zachary Levi seemingly criticized SAG-AFTRA strike rules in a video circulating from a recent fan event. The actor, known for his roles in Chuck and Shazam!, told a crowd that his discussion topics were limited.

“I’m not allowed to talk about….this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work,” Levi said in the clip, referring to the SAG-AFTRA rule that actors cannot promote current or previous struck work.

“I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy," Levi continued (according to The Hollywood Reporter, he was at Manchester Comic-Con). "I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in, as the best prince ever. I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”

Read More

(After this story published, Levi clarified his remarks and stated: "It's come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context. I fully support my union.")

As SAG-AFTRA members fight for a better contract, their union has mandated that performers cannot attend premieres, award shows and film festivals or promote their projects through fan events or social media.

Levi previously showed support for the strike in an Instagram video posted on July 16, calling out studio executives for not caring about "human life."

“It’s always profit over people and not the other way around," he said. "So mark my words, if we don’t do something drastic right now…we’re doing something very drastic, and we need to be doing this very drastic thing. We need to be striking, we should have done this years ago.”

This story was updated to reflect Levi's comments clarifying his remarks.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.