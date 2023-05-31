Zach Bryan and Girlfriend Deb Peifer Break Up: ‘Things Are Mutual Between Us’

Zach Bryan and Deb Peifer's relationship has headed south.

The American Heartbreak country singer confirmed their breakup Wednesday on social media.

"For transparency and with respect, I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago," he wrote on Twitter. "Things are mutual between us, we're leaving with plenty memories and good times."

Bryan added, "I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time."

The "Something in the Orange" singer also set the record straight about a change to his set list during his ongoing Burn, Burn, Burn tour.

"Me playing 'All The Time' last night had actually nothing to do with my previous tweet," he shared. "I got hundreds of dm's of people asking me to play it and it was about time I did it."

The song, which was originally featured on his 2022 EP Summertime Blues, appears to tell the story of a struggling relationship.

"Love is patient, love is kind / Should not make you lose your mind," he sings on the track. "There's got to be more to this than bein' pissed off / All the time."

Zach Bryan and Deb Peifer are photographed while out on the road. (Credit: Instagram Deb Peifer)

In recent months, Peifer appeared to keep their relationship away from social media. Her most recent Instagram post with Bryan was from September 2022 when she posed for a photo on a tour bus.

"Sad?" she asked her followers. "Have you tried putting on a cowboy hat."

Two months later, Peifer shared a TikTok video of the pair singing "Tim McGraw" by Taylor Swift in a comical plea to secure concert tickets.

Despite the breakup, the show must go on with Bryan scheduled to perform Wednesday evening at the Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania.

"Thank you Philly for showing out," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Night two let's goooooooo."