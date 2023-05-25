YouTuber MrBeast ‘Arrested’ In Retaliatory Prank

The most subscribed-to man on YouTube was placed in handcuffs by police in what turned out to be an elaborate prank.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, was "arrested" in a retaliation prank done by fellow YouTuber Airrack. In a video posted on Wednesday by Airrack, real name Eric Decker, South Carolina police are seen pulling Donaldson over.

Originally, police cite Donaldson's tinted windows as the reason for detaining him, but they then tell him that there is a warrant for his arrest for "communicating threats."

In the clip, Donaldson is seen laughing, but his mood quickly shifts after officers ask him if he's been threatened. He is then taken to what seems to be a real police station, placed in a holding cell and even has his mugshot taken. Finally, officers ask Donaldson if he would like a phone call and hand him a cell phone that already has Decker on the line.

The pair quickly discusses finding a lawyer for Donaldson, but Decker eventually admits that the scenario is all a prank.

"[The lawyer] says to look into the police officer's body cam and say 'I just got 'got' on Get Got," Airrack says.

They finally laugh and MrBeast reveals while he originally suspected it was a prank, the fact that he was seemingly arrested by real officers and taken to a holding cell convinced him that he was truly being arrested.

"I was like, 'This might be a prank,'" Donaldson says. "I was like, 'This is a lot of resources for a prank.' When I got in there I was like, 'OK wait. Maybe this isn't a prank.'"

This elaborate ruse was organized by Decker in response to a prank conducted by Donaldson in which one of Airrack's producers pretended to resign from his team to begin working for MrBeast instead.

Donaldson is the most subscribed-to YouTuber on the platform with 155 million subscribers and more than 26 billion channel views.