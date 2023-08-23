YouTuber Fousey Livestreams Disturbing Incident With Police at Miami Hotel

Popular internet star Fousey had an encounter with police officers at a Miami hotel after he called authorities on himself during a live stream. Despite previous reports that he was arrested, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department tells The Messenger they have "not arrested anyone" by the name of Yousef Saleh Eraka (Fousey's real name). They confirmed they did transport someone from a local hotel to a hospital for evaluation.

"At approximately 12:46 AM (midnight) Miami Police received a call from a male subject who called to report alleged threats being made with weapons," the spokesperson said. "Upon police arrival, contact was made with a male subject on scene at a hotel room and after a thorough investigation surrounding the subjects claims was conducted - officers transported the male to the hospital for a mental evaluation and documented the details. Investigation continues."

An agitated Fousey calls for help

In one video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), Fousey is seen on the phone while sitting on a bed at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami. He is also seen speaking to an unidentified man who attempts to calm the influencer down.

"Give me the address and get out of my room," he tells the man. "I don't feel safe around you, I don't feel safe around you. That whole time you couldn't Google the address?"

The man responds, "It's right here, calm down."

Fousey, who seems to be speaking with a 911 dispatcher on the phone, tells her, "Ma'am my life is danger."

The dispatcher continues to ask where he is, and Fousey shouts, "I'm in the Interf------ Continental!"

The man in the room with Fousey then takes the phone and tells him, "Sit down and calm down. Relax." But Fousey refuses.

"Oh, because a guy told me I'm gonna die tonight, you want me to relax?"

The man then tells the dispatcher the room number to the hotel.

When contacted by The Messenger, the Intercontinental Miami declined to comment. The Messenger reached out to Fousey for comment.

The police arrive at the hotel room

In another clip, police are on site and are seen placing Fousey in handcuffs.

"You guys are dumb as f---," he repeats. He tells his security to "come in here and now," and instructs someone to record the incident.

"For my protection, come in here!"

The security says he cannot come in and Fousey tells an officer, "Y'all are f---ed. I'm suing all y'all. My life is danger and you arrest the Palestinian Muslim who's viral? Are y'all dumb or are you stupid? Do you like your job? You're f---ed!"

He's heard yelling, "Free Fousey!" as officers escort him out of the room.

It's not clear what led to the incident. However, a YouTube clip of Fousey in the hotel room shows him threatening to kill a man who's on the phone. He later describes him as, "The man who made my mom cry yesterday."

Hours before Fousey's hotel arrest, he was seen getting into an altercation with fellow YouTuber Jack Doherty and the Island Boys. Doherty shared the clip on his YouTube channel Tuesday afternoon.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or visit their website.