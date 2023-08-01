YouTuber Eugenia Cooney Sparks Fan Concern After Appearing Extremely Thin In Recent Posts

YouTuber Eugenia Cooney has sparked a wave of comments from concerned viewers over her weight, as she continues to share videos and photos of herself where she appears to look extremely thin.

Cooney has previously shared that she struggled with anorexia, and has remained a notable name since she became popular online in 2013 for her extremely thin physique.

"I really hope you start to get better and I know it’s going to be hard but please just try," one comment reads on a recent TikTok post. "Don't listen to the people trying to bring you down."

"Please it's the perfect time to get help now and get healthier again," another wrote on a recent Instagram post of Cooney's. "It's not too late. We know you read these, please take our concerns seriously."

Back in 2016, her viewers even started a Change.org petition to get her channel removed from YouTube, claiming that it promoted anorexia. More than 18,000 people signed the petition.

"Eugenia Cooney has a serious medical condition and needs to seek help. She has been influencing her viewers by her serious underweight condition," the petition read.

"Some people are saying I'm like a bad influence on girls. I just want you guys to know like I have seriously never have tried to be a bad influence on YouTube or to influence anyone badly. I would never want to do that," Cooney said in a statement at the time. "I have never told anyone to try to like lose weight or to try to like change the way they look or to look like me."

Additionally, in 2019, Cooney announced that she would take a break from posting on social media and would seek medical assistance. However, when she returned, fans still had the same concerns.

"There are a lot of girls struggling with issues just like her and they're all getting support and love," one of Cooney's Instagram followers wrote on a June post. "I don't understand why Eugenia receives so much hate. I've been following her for years and I really hope she can get better. Stay strong, Eugenia we love you."