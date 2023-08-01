YouTuber Ethan Dolan Is Engaged to Kristina Alice - The Messenger
YouTuber Ethan Dolan Is Engaged to Kristina Alice

'The most special day of my life,' the former YouTuber's bride-to-be shared after nearly four years of dating

Mike Vulpo
Ethan Dolan and Kristina Alice celebrate their two-year anniversary. Kristina Alice/Instagram

Ethan Dolan is headed to the altar.

The former YouTube star is engaged to Kristina Alice after nearly four years of dating.

"The most special day of my life," the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram Monday while showcasing her new engagement ring at an undisclosed location by the water.

While details of the proposal remain top secret, many close friends immediately congratulated the couple on their new relationship status. 

"Love you guys so much. *Rewind to my ugly cry on FaceTime & Insert it here*," actress Emily Tosta wrote in the comments section. Internet personality Larri added, "AHHHHHH." 

Even YouTube's official account couldn't help but share well wishes, writing, "OK, I am officially melting. Congratulations to you and Ethan!" 

While Dolan has remained relatively offline for the last couple of years, he first gained a following when teaming up with twin brother Grayson for their YouTube channel.

However, in January 2021, the pair announced they were moving on from the platform to pursue other projects.

"I wouldn't consider it an end," Ethan said in a now-private video. "To me, I enjoyed creating for YouTube more than I do for Instagram, Twitter, anything else, and I always saw it as what I put most of my effort into. There just came a time, now is the time, that we want to move on to bigger and better things that are going to be more of a challenge for us." 

The twins briefly returned to social media last month to announce a new short film that they have been working on.

"I made a short film called Nothing Left to Give with Grayson," Ethan wrote on Instagram. "Our incredible cast and crew made it possible. We're very grateful to be premiering at HollyShorts film festival this August. Have a blessed day."

