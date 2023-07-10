The Banks family is growing once again.

YouTube stars Ronnie Banks and his wife Makeala announced they are expecting another baby later this year.

"We are ready to FINALLY announce we are welcoming BABY #4!!!" the couple shared on Instagram Sunday. "YouTube video is LIVE!"

In the footage, the couple gathered their daughters Avayah and Aylah Rose together for a photo shoot. Ameera, whom Ronnie welcomed with ex Jasmine Villegas in 2016, was also included in the special announcement.

"The last time we were here filming was announcing Aylah's pregnancy," Ronnie shared. "Now, look at us."

Before the family posed for their photos, both Ronnie and Makeala expressed their initial surprise at the news that they are expecting.

"I don't know how to act right now because this wasn't planned," Ronnie explained. "We were supposed to do the IVF and make sure we were having a boy."

But as the couple joked, the universe had other plans.

"I kind of had a feeling it was going to happen naturally because we kept pushing off the IVF," Makeala said. "We were supposed to do IVF almost a year ago."

Ronnie added, "We did it naturally. We got some time to figure out things for us."

Married since August 2022, Ronnie and Makeala have provided social media followers a front-row seat into their family milestones including birthday parties, vacations and holiday celebrations.

But before the couple started their own family, many followers first fell in love with Ronnie and Makeala's bond.

"To my beautiful wife, you deserve this life of happiness and I will do everything I can to make sure you are appreciated," he wrote on Instagram in May. "I LOVE YOU."

Makeala added, "Best thing I did was make you the father of my children! I love doing life with you! Cheers to you and all your milestones!"