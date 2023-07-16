YouTuber Buys Wife Lamborghini After She Has Sex With Another Man On Camera - The Messenger
YouTuber Buys Wife Lamborghini After She Has Sex With Another Man On Camera

Adam22, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison, surprised his wife Lena Nersesian (professionally as Lena the Plug) with a sports car after their controversial decision

The Messenger Staff
YouTuber Adam22 and his wife, the adult film actress Lena the Plug, continue to stir internet controversy.

Adam 22, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison, and Lena the Plug, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, first made headlines when they revealed she would be having sex with another man on camera shortly after their wedding.

Shortly after the NSFW video was posted, he shared that he bought a surprise for Nersesian: a brand-new lime green Lamborghini Urus.

Adam22 and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, NevadaGabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
"I'm having a lot of positive reaction, while he's having a lot of negative reaction," she recently said about the backlash towards their decision.

"Everyone should do what makes them happy," she continued to TMZ, adding that the couple's sex life has always been non-traditional. "The double standard is insane."

Nersesian said the couple is secure in their relationship and she has "no regrets."

The couple has publicly said the move has caused their influencer income to boom. "I felt a little jealous at first but overall it wasn’t that big a deal," he wrote on social media on July 2.

"She’s watched me sleep with hundreds of girls and it’s never affected our relationship. Sleeping with that gentleman has been amazing for both her career and our business."

The couple have been together for seven years and were wed in May 2023.

