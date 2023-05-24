Your Ultimate Guide to the Mixed-Up Couples of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’

Warning: The following contains spoilers through Episode 3 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

On May 26, Netflix's The Ultimatum returned with its second iteration, Queer Love, and brought along all of the show's mainstays: fear of commitment, messy recoupling ceremonies and, of course, those silver wine glasses.

This time hosted by Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the series follows queer couples who are at the same inflection point in their relationships: One person wants to get married, while the other isn't ready for that commitment.

Just like the first season, it gets a little confusing to remember who came in as a couple, whose girlfriend is dating whom, and who's just not ready for that white picket fence. So, here's our ultimate guide to the confusing couples of The Ultimatum before they say "I do."

The Original Couples

Xander and Vanessa

After meeting in high school (when their boyfriends were best friends), Xander and Vanessa, both 30, have been dating ever since they both came out four years ago. But they find themselves at a crossroads when Xander's desire to start a family conflicts with Vanessa's strong sense of freedom.

Yoly and Mal

It wasn't exactly love at first sight for Mal and Yoly; after meeting at Chicago Pride, Mal, 36, asked Yoly, 34, for her Instagram so Mal could "continue asking for discounts at Barney's." After three years of dating, Yoly's ready for marriage, while Mal wants to have a stable financial future before popping the question.

Rae and Lexi

While she's only 24, Lexi is ready to settle down. She issued the ultimatum to Rae, 27, when Rae wasn't committing. But, even after three years of dating, Rae's still not sure if Lexi's the perfect person for her — hence a brand-new trial wife.

Sam and Aussie

Although Sam, 31, is over a decade younger than partner Aussie, 42, she's ready for commitment, even describing their first meeting one and a half years ago as fate. But Aussie wants to live with Sam for at least five years before being "open" to the "marriage state," which won't do for Sam.

Tiff and Mildred

Tiff, 32, first met Mildred, 33, two years ago via an Instagram hashtag ("#LesbianLatina," to be exact). Ever since then, their on-again, off-again relationship has been, in Tiff's words, "spicy." But this volatility can sometimes translate to poor communication for the couple, and Mildred has issued an ultimatum to get to the bottom of it.

The Trial Couples

Xander and Yoly

After bonding over both wanting a marriage and family, Xander and Yoly shared an instant physical and romantic connection.

Lexi and Mal

Lexi and Mal chose each other after Lexi shared a particularly disastrous date with Vanessa, whom she even nicknamed "Voldemort."

Vanessa and Rae

Despite Lexi's intense disdain for Vanessa, her original partner, Rae, selected Vanessa as a trial wife.

Sam and Tiff

Sam and Tiff gave it a shot since they both wanted more healthy communication in their relationships.

Mildred and Aussie

After a series of dates with Mildred, Aussie admitted to changing their attitudes about wanting a stable marriage and home life.