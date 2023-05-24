The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Your Ultimate Guide to the Mixed-Up Couples of ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’

    With all this bed-hopping, things are getting a little confusing.

    Published |Updated
    Charlotte Walsh
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Netflix

    Warning: The following contains spoilers through Episode 3 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love

    On May 26, Netflix's The Ultimatum returned with its second iteration, Queer Love, and brought along all of the show's mainstays: fear of commitment, messy recoupling ceremonies and, of course, those silver wine glasses.

    This time hosted by Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the series follows queer couples who are at the same inflection point in their relationships: One person wants to get married, while the other isn't ready for that commitment.

    Just like the first season, it gets a little confusing to remember who came in as a couple, whose girlfriend is dating whom, and who's just not ready for that white picket fence. So, here's our ultimate guide to the confusing couples of The Ultimatum before they say "I do."

    Read More

    The Original Couples

    Xander and Vanessa

    The Ultimatum Queer Love. (L to R) Vanessa Papa, Xander Boger in episode 201 of The Ultimatum Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

    After meeting in high school (when their boyfriends were best friends), Xander and Vanessa, both 30, have been dating ever since they both came out four years ago. But they find themselves at a crossroads when Xander's desire to start a family conflicts with Vanessa's strong sense of freedom.  

    Yoly and Mal

    It wasn't exactly love at first sight for Mal and Yoly; after meeting at Chicago Pride, Mal, 36, asked Yoly, 34, for her Instagram so Mal could "continue asking for discounts at Barney's." After three years of dating, Yoly's ready for marriage, while Mal wants to have a stable financial future before popping the question. 

    Rae and Lexi

    The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Rae and Lexi in episode 101 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

    While she's only 24, Lexi is ready to settle down. She issued the ultimatum to Rae, 27, when Rae wasn't committing. But, even after three years of dating, Rae's still not sure if Lexi's the perfect person for her — hence a brand-new trial wife. 

    Sam and Aussie

    The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Sam and Aussie in episode 101 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

    Although Sam, 31, is over a decade younger than partner Aussie, 42, she's ready for commitment, even describing their first meeting one and a half years ago as fate. But Aussie wants to live with Sam for at least five years before being "open" to the "marriage state," which won't do for Sam. 

    Tiff and Mildred

    The Ultimatum: Queer Love. (L to R) Mildred and Tiff in episode 101 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

    Tiff, 32, first met Mildred, 33, two years ago via an Instagram hashtag ("#LesbianLatina," to be exact). Ever since then, their on-again, off-again relationship has been, in Tiff's words, "spicy." But this volatility can sometimes translate to poor communication for the couple, and Mildred has issued an ultimatum to get to the bottom of it. 

    The Trial Couples

    Xander and Yoly

    Yoly Rojas, Xander Boger

    After bonding over both wanting a marriage and family, Xander and Yoly shared an instant physical and romantic connection. 

    Lexi and Mal

    Mal Wright

    Lexi and Mal chose each other after Lexi shared a particularly disastrous date with Vanessa, whom she even nicknamed "Voldemort."

    Vanessa and Rae

    Raelyn Cheung-Sutton, Vanessa Papa

    Despite Lexi's intense disdain for Vanessa, her original partner, Rae, selected Vanessa as a trial wife. 

    Sam and Tiff

    Tiff Der

    Sam and Tiff gave it a shot since they both wanted more healthy communication in their relationships. 

    Mildred and Aussie

    Mildred Woody, Aussie Chau

    After a series of dates with Mildred, Aussie admitted to changing their attitudes about wanting a stable marriage and home life.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.