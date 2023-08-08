Dan Amboyer and husband Eric Berger are dads two times over!

"Surprise! Introducing our daughter, Phoebe," the Younger star shared via Instagram on Monday. "She came early at the beginning of last month, but now that we've arrived at her due date, we wanted to share the news. Teddy is a doting big bro, and Eric and [I] are very proud of our little family. #twodads."

Fans and friends wished the couple congratulations in the comments section of the post, with one social media user writing, "So happy for this growing family," while another added: "Sweet baby girl, you are so LOVED!!!"

The Vicious Mannies actor also shared a sweet snap of Phoebe's little hand clutching onto his on his Instagram Story, adding, "And now we're 4."

Amboyer and Berger are also parents to son Teddy, whom they welcomed in December 2019.

During Pride month this year, the Blacklist: Redemption alum penned an emotional tribute about being out and proud while raising kids.

"And sometimes #pride is just living in a state where you feel welcomed, embraced & proud as a gay dad taking your son to his last day of preschool for the year," he captioned a carousel of photos of himself and Teddy. "And thankful for all those who came before us who fought the hard fights and made this life possible. and now it's our job to protect it. #saygay #twodads #gayfamily."

Amboyer and Berger wed in October 2017, about ten years after they met on an online dating site. The actor and the financial planner opened up about their nuptials – and Amboyer coming out – in a joint interview with People magazine that same month.

"Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet," he said at the time, later adding, "It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way. There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public."

He continued: "But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. I look up to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the country's perception of gay people. And Nico Tortorella, who is also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he's become such an advocate for sexual fluidity. I think the more open actors can be, the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward."