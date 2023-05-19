‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory’s spinoff prequel series, is getting pretty old. The family comedy is entering its seventh season on CBS, which will make it the longest-running live-action broadcast comedy series currently on the air.

Here's everything we know so far about Young Sheldon Season 7, including cast, release date and if it's the final season.

'Young Sheldon' Season 7 release date

TLDR: No premiere date has been set yet, but it will probably be in the fall.

THE DETAILS: Typically, Young Sheldon premieres at the start of the fall TV season, so a late September or early October release date can be expected. However, the Writers Guild of America strike may necessitate a later start date, if it continues through the summer when the writers would usually start working. This would be the second time Young Sheldon’s premiere date got pushed back; Season 4 premiered in November 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

'Young Sheldon' Season 7 cast

TLDR: We expect the entire main cast to return for Season 7.

THE DETAILS: Since its premiere, Young Sheldon has maintained the same core cast, some of whom we've watched grow up over the course of the show's run. The returning cast has not been announced, but we expect everyone to return unless we hear otherwise.

Full cast list

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, a brilliant teenage boy who doesn’t quite fit in with his peers in '90s Texas (not that it bothers him). He's a younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory.

as Sheldon Cooper, a brilliant teenage boy who doesn’t quite fit in with his peers in '90s Texas (not that it bothers him). He's a younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory. Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Sheldon's loving and sometimes overly protective mother.

as Mary Cooper, Sheldon's loving and sometimes overly protective mother. Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Sheldon's father, who doesn't really understand his genius son but tries his best to be a good dad.

as George Cooper Sr., Sheldon's father, who doesn't really understand his genius son but tries his best to be a good dad. Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper, Sheldon's older brother, who became a teenage parent to baby Constance in Season 5.

as Georgie Cooper, Sheldon's older brother, who became a teenage parent to baby Constance in Season 5. Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin sister, who looks out for him even though she doesn't always get along with him.

as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin sister, who looks out for him even though she doesn't always get along with him. Annie Potts as Connie Tucker, Mary's mother, who has more faith than anyone that her grandson will turn out all right.

as Connie Tucker, Mary's mother, who has more faith than anyone that her grandson will turn out all right. Emily Osment as Mandy, Georgie's older fiancée and Constance's mother.

as Mandy, Georgie's older fiancée and Constance's mother. Jim Parsons as adult Sheldon Cooper, who narrates from the future. (Parsons is also an executive producer of the show).

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper and Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in "Young Sheldon." (Bill Inoshita/Warner Bros.)

'Young Sheldon' Season 7 plot

TLDR: Season 7 will move Young Sheldon closer to major events alluded to on The Big Bang Theory.

THE DETAILS: Season 6 ended with Sheldon and Mary taking a trip to Germany so he could do a summer program at the University of Heidelberg. Meanwhile, back in Texas, a tornado hit the town, destroying Connie's house. The trip and the storm were both alluded to on The Big Bang Theory, as TVLine pointed out. These events happening now might be leading toward George's death and Sheldon leaving Texas to attend Caltech. More on that in a bit.

'Young Sheldon' Season 7 trailer

THE DETAILS: No trailer yet, but it will be here when it's ready.

'Young Sheldon' Season 7 episodes

TLDR: Season 7 likely will have 22 episodes unless the writers' strike cuts the season short.

THE DETAILS: Young Sheldon typically has 22 episodes per season. Season 3 had 21 and Season 4 had 18, due to the pandemic in both cases. Season 7 will have 22 unless the writers' strike impacts production.

Will Season 7 be the last?

TLDR: Nothing is set in stone, but Young Sheldon ending with Season 7 is a strong possibility.

THE DETAILS: In March 2023, executive producer Steve Holland told TVLine that the show's producers are discussing if Season 7 will be Young Sheldon's final season.

"We've certainly started to talk about it," he said. "When you're in the middle of a season, it's such a grind that we haven't had too many in-depth conversations. But now, as we're getting to the end [of Season 6], we've started to talk about it more."

There are signs that indicate Season 7 could be the last one. After Season 4, Young Sheldon was renewed for three seasons, and that deal is coming to an end. There's a new Big Bang Theory spinoff from co-creator Chuck Lorre and Young Sheldon co-creator Steven Molaro in development at streaming service Max, which could mean the producers are planning for a post-Young Sheldon future (TBBT and YS were on together for two seasons before the flagship ended). And as TVLine notes, there are a lot of narrative reasons why it makes sense for Season 7 to be the last one. The show is moving toward events that would be a natural end point for Young Sheldon's story.

On The Big Bang Theory, grown-up Sheldon said that two life-changing events happened when he was 14: His father died, and he moved to California to start graduate school. In Season 6, Sheldon is 13. Young Sheldon has diverted from The Big Bang Theory's continuity many times — on TBBT, Sheldon said his trip to Germany happened when he was 15, for example — but these two milestone events are impossible to avoid. And the show appears to be close to reaching them.

Where to watch 'Young Sheldon'

THE DETAILS: Young Sheldon Season 7 will air on CBS and stream the day after on Paramount+.

Season 6 is currently available to stream on Paramount+, but will move Max in the near future. Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Max.