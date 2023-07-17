Baby makes four! The Young and the Restless star Missy Claire Egan has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Matt Katrosar.

The actress introduced their new addition to the world with a set of Instagram photos of the couple snuggling with their newborn on Sunday.

"Meet Jake Joseph Katrosar! Born 7/14/23," she captioned the images. "Welcome to the world sweet boy."

She shared that little Jake made his arrival "a few weeks early," adding, "but we're so happy to have you and call you ours and love you forever!"

Egan's co-stars celebrated the moment with celebratory messages in the comment section.

"Congratulations and so much love to you and your boys!!!!" wrote Eileen Davidson.

Melissa Ordway added, "Omg!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!! Love you and can’t wait to meet beautiful baby boy!!!!! 💙💙💙💙" as Tracy E. Bregman wrote, "Sending so much love to you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Bryton E. James commented with several festive emojis, adding, "Congratulations!!!!" and Cameron Mathison of All My Children chimed in with, "Omg!!!!!love you little Jake!!! And the whole family🥰"

Jake joins his big brother Caden, who turns 2 next month.

Egan first announced her pregnancy in February and noted that she was due in August.

She shared an image of her and Caden together as she held her growing baby bump. "Looks like we’re just destined to have August babies!" she wrote. "So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys😄🦁 Caden’s gonna be a big brother!💙"