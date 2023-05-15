Yes, Chef! FX Serves Up First Trailer for ‘The Bear’ Season 2

It's time to head back to TV's most stressful kitchen. After The Bear put the pop culture zeitgeist into a panic-inducing headlock last summer, all we had to say was "Yes, chef!" and ask for seconds. Well, the second course arrives in late June, and FX has just served up a first taste with the official trailer for The Bear Season 2.

Season 1 saw Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) leave his life as a Michelin star chef in New York City to take over his family's hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop in Chicago after his brother took his own life. He spent most of the season trying to get the restaurant above the line, prodding the obstinate staff to work more efficiently, and mentoring aspiring chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri). The more the pressure mounted on Carmy, the more his unresolved trauma and anger at his brother bubbled to the surface until it exploded in an Emmy-clinching performance by White in the Season 1 finale.

In the finale episode, Carmy was finally given a letter his brother had written him before he died, leading him to discover a giant pile of cash stashed in the restaurant's hoard of canned tomato sauce, just in time for Sydney to return to the restaurant after rage-quitting a couple of episodes before.

Season 2 will pick up some time after that with Carmy and the gang putting in the work to open a new restaurant — a fancier establishment more in line with Carmy's elite culinary training. Sugar (Abby Elliott) is helping out on the business side. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is "supervising"... things? The kitchen staff is heading to culinary school, and Sydney is trying to help Carmy staff up, but it looks like she might claw someone's eyes out first. There's also menu setting and trying to secure new capital and remodeling the restaurant and maybe romance? There's definitely some flirting for Carmy, and it is the only few seconds of peace we get in this trailer.

All episodes of The Bear Season 2 will release June 22 on FX on Hulu.