‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Wife Learned English From ‘The Office’ and Now He’s in a Romcom With Ellie Kemper

Grimes stars with 'Office' alum Kemper in a new Netflix movie called 'Happiness for Beginners'

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
JWPlayer

Luke Grimes owes his love life to The Office — and, in a way, his new costar Ellie Kemper.

The Yellowstone star told People that his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, learned English quickly from watching the series when she arrived in the U.S "without knowing a word" of the language.

"When I met her, she had only lived here for two years, but she spoke beautiful, fluent English," he said. "I was like, 'How did you learn it so fast?' And she said, 'I watched The Office with subtitles.'"

Kemper starred as Erin the receptionist in that series from 2009 to 2013, and now she's starring alongside Grimes in the Netflix romcom Happiness for Beginners. She plays a divorcee named Helen who goes on a camping trip with a group of quirky strangers and one familiar face — her younger brother's best friend.

Read More
Luke Grimes and Ellie Kemper in 'Happiness for Beginners'
Luke Grimes and Ellie Kemper in 'Happiness for Beginners'Barbara Nitke/Netflix

Meanwhile, Grimes plays that friend, a guy named Jake who Helen has never paid much attention to before. Sparks fly out on the trail, of course.

The movie also stars Nico Santos and Blythe Danner. Happiness for Beginners is now streaming on Netflix.

Rodriques Grimes joined her husband on set for much of the filming, along with their two "weird and big" Bengal cats. She got to hang out with the cast and meet Kemper, but Grimes apparently did not share whether or not her Office-learned English includes a lot of "That's what she said" jokes.

Grimes is best known for playing Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone, which is on a hiatus in the middle of its fifth and final season, both due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and to schedule disputes with star Kevin Costner.

