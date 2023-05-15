‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2: Release Date, Episode Count, and Everything to Know

It's almost time to say goodbye to the current version of Yellowstone. The Paramount Network's modern Western megahit will end after its current fifth season, which has been on hiatus since January 1. But Yellowstone isn't going the way of the buffalo. It will be succeeded by a new, currently untitled spinoff. It's a big move for cable TV's biggest scripted show, but it's also not a huge surprise after months of reports of schedule-related tension between star Kevin Costner and showrunner Taylor Sheridan, alongside reports of a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

Ever since it became clear that Yellowstone would not return for summer 2023 as originally promised, the question has been when would it actually come back, and how much Costner would be part of it. Now, we have some answers, tentative as they may be in the midst of a writers strike.

Below, you'll find everything there currently is to know about the return of Yellowstone Season 5.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 release date

TLDR: The show will return in November, tentatively.

THE DETAILS: The back half of Season 5 is scheduled to premiere in November, followed by the new spinoff in December, according to Paramount Network. However, both of those release dates could be delayed by the ongoing writers strike.

Ian Bohen, Jen Landon, Denim Richards, Jake Ream, Ethan Lee, and Ryan Bingham, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 cast

TLDR: The cast is expected to return.

THE DETAILS: No official news has been announced about the cast of the final batch of Yellowstone episodes (see the Costner conundrum above), but here's who was circling the ranch in the midseason finale:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family and owner of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch. He's also currently the governor of Montana. Josh Lucas plays younger John Dutton in flashbacks.

as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family and owner of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch. He's also currently the governor of Montana. plays younger John Dutton in flashbacks. Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, John's only daughter, a savvy and shrewd businesswoman who is married to John's right-hand man, Rip.

as Beth Dutton, John's only daughter, a savvy and shrewd businesswoman who is married to John's right-hand man, Rip. Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, who was adopted by the Duttons as a baby and is now working against them as the attorney general.

as Jamie Dutton, who was adopted by the Duttons as a baby and is now working against them as the attorney general. Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, a tough cowboy who runs the ranch and serves as John's second-in-command and is married to Beth.

as Rip Wheeler, a tough cowboy who runs the ranch and serves as John's second-in-command and is married to Beth. Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, the prodigal son who was pulled back into the Dutton fray after the death of his oldest brother Lee, and frequently finds himself torn between his father and his wife, Monica.

as Kayce Dutton, the prodigal son who was pulled back into the Dutton fray after the death of his oldest brother Lee, and frequently finds himself torn between his father and his wife, Monica. Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton, Kayce's wife and a member of the local Indigenous tribe. She's currently running the ranch while the rest of the employees care for the cattle herd in Texas.

as Monica Dutton, Kayce's wife and a member of the local Indigenous tribe. She's currently running the ranch while the rest of the employees care for the cattle herd in Texas. Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, the young son of Kayce and Monica, the only biological heir to the Dutton ranch.

as Tate Dutton, the young son of Kayce and Monica, the only biological heir to the Dutton ranch. Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater, Chief of the Broken Rock Reservation, local casino mogul, and alternately friend and foe of John Dutton.

as Chief Thomas Rainwater, Chief of the Broken Rock Reservation, local casino mogul, and alternately friend and foe of John Dutton. Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a ruthless business consultant who is sleeping with Jamie in order to manipulate him.

as Sarah Atwood, a ruthless business consultant who is sleeping with Jamie in order to manipulate him. Finn Little as Carter, a teenage orphan who was sort-of adopted by Beth and Rip and now works on the ranch.

as Carter, a teenage orphan who was sort-of adopted by Beth and Rip and now works on the ranch. Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities and Beth's biggest rival.

as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities and Beth's biggest rival. Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins, a vegan activist who is now under house arrest in the Dutton home and working for John as an environmental advisor.

as Summer Higgins, a vegan activist who is now under house arrest in the Dutton home and working for John as an environmental advisor. Wendy Moniz as Senator Lynelle Perry, John's friend, former fling, and predecessor as governor, who now mostly offers him advice.

as Senator Lynelle Perry, John's friend, former fling, and predecessor as governor, who now mostly offers him advice. Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, and Jen Landon as ranch hands Lloyd, Colby, Ryan, Walker and Teeter.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 episodes

TLDR: Part 2 will include 6 episodes.

THE DETAILS: In May 2022, Paramount announced that Season 5 of Yellowstone would be its biggest yet, with 14 total episodes. Eight of those episodes aired in late 2022, and 6 more are on the way. That brings the series to a grand total of 53 episodes.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 trailer

THE DETAILS: Yellowstone hasn't even resumed filming yet, so a trailer is still a long way off. But it will be here when it's ready.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 recap

TLDR: Beth and Jamie are trying to kill each other, while John is in political trouble.

THE DETAILS: The midseason finale, which aired Jan. 1, 2023, set up a few key showdowns in the back half of the season. While John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is still using his power as governor to, above all things, protect Montana's land from developers and pipelines, his children are at war with each other.

After attorney general Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) called for a vote to impeach John for abuse of power, his adopted sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) reminded him that she could ruin him by revealing that he killed his biological father. Jamie got even by informing her of John and his ranch hands' long history of taking enemies to the "train station"—a euphemism for a remote location on the Wyoming border where their bodies won't be found.

Since they both literally know where the bodies are buried, they both think the only way to end the war is to off the other. Beth got the OK from John to take down her treasonous adopted brother, while Jamie sought to hire a hitman to get rid of his troublesome sister.

Back on the ranch, illness threatened the herd, so Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) took the cattle to Texas for safekeeping with a selection of ranch hand in tow. They could potentially be away from the ranch for a year. With Rip away and threats in every direction, John asked his daughter-in-law Monica (Kelsey Asbille) to look after the ranch and ensure that it would still exist for her son Tate (Brecken Merrill) to inherit someday. Monica enthusiastically agreed.

We also cannot forget John's blossoming romance with Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), the vegan activist who was sent to jail for protesting the impending airport. When he became governor, he granted her clemency, and she is now under house arrest in John's house and is also serving as his environmental advisor. In the Dec. 18 episode, they kissed behind a hat.

Why is Yellowstone ending?

TLDR: The relationship between Kevin Costner and the other producers fell apart. Also Paramount+ sees a business opportunity.

THE DETAILS: Originally, Yellowstone was set to return in the summer of 2023, but filming never resumed. Deadline reported in February that production was delayed due to disagreements between Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner over the star's shooting schedule. Costner is busy writing, directing, producing, and acting in his passion project, a Western film series called Horizon, and wanted to drastically reduce the amount of time he spent filming Yellowstone. He reportedly asked for as little as one week of time on set. Sheridan, meanwhile, couldn't produce new episodes until he knew Costner's availability. So the show got stuck in limbo, unable to be proceed.

The standoff is reportedly still not resolved—Costner, who's an executive producer of Yellowstone, won't commit to returning until he knows how John Dutton will be written off, according to Puck. Sheridan has reportedly written the early episodes of Part 2 to work with or without Costner. However that turns out, Sheridan and studio executive Chris McCarthy have decided to go ahead and start planning a future for Yellowstone without Costner. Hence, the announcement that Yellowstone is ending, and a spinoff will take its place.

Additionally, while Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, it streams on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. ViacomCBS, which is now known as Paramount Global, licensed Yellowstone's streaming rights to Peacock in 2019 before it became the biggest show on TV, and has regretted that decision ever since. Paramount Global's own CEO Bob Bakish has called the deal "unfortunate." The new spinoff will air on Paramount Network and then stream on Paramount+, alongside previous spinoffs 1883 and 1923. The spinoff, which will reportedly star Yellowstone cast members alongside Matthew McConaughey, is a way to sidestep both Peacock and Costner.

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

How the Writers Strike could affect Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2

TLDR: It may push the premiere date back, and it's unclear what Taylor Sheridan plans to do.

THE DETAILS: While Taylor Sheridan is a member of the WGA, his position in the TV industry is unique. He writes all of the Yellowstone shows—Yellowstone, 1923, and the now-completed limited series 1883—completely by himself, without employing a writers' room. He also writes and/or executive produces numerous other Paramount+ shows, including Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the upcoming Special Ops: Lioness. He has a tremendous amount of leverage for an individual writer, and his participation in the strike could single-handedly bring a chunk of the industry to a halt.

So far, Sheridan has not made his thoughts on the strike public, and it's not clear how many scripts were finished before the strike was authorized on May 1. Frankly, since the circumstances around how Sheridan and Yellowstone operate are so unique, it's hard to predict what will happen.

Yellowstone spinoffs

THE DETAILS: As Yellowstone itself prepares to end, the world of the Duttons lives on. Here are all of the spinoffs that have aired or are officially in the works.

1883: James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) journey across the Oregon trail to eventually settle in a picturesque Montana valley. Originally a Paramount+ exclusive, it will air on Paramount Network beginning Sunday, June 18.

1923: Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) usher the ranch through a drought and the beginning of the Great Depression. Season 1 is on Paramount+, and Season 2 is in the works.

6666: Set at the real life Four Sixes ranch in Texas, which is partly owned by Taylor Sheridan. This is the ranch that Jimmy (Jefferson White) was sent to in Season 4, but it has not been confirmed if he will star in the spinoff. Currently in development.

Untitled Yellowstone Sequel: Matthew McConaughey is in talks to star in the upcoming sequel series, which will continue the story of Yellowstone with some of the current cast. It will have Yellowstone in the title. Scheduled to premiere in December on Paramount Network.

Where to watch Yellowstone

THE DETAILS: The first four seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock now. The first half of Season 5 will arrive on the service on May 25.