In a Surprising Move, ‘Yellowstone’ Reruns Are Coming to CBS

The Dutton family has found a new home. Yellowstone will air reruns on Sunday nights, starting from the very beginning of the hit series, on CBS this fall, the network announced Monday.
The smash hit Western starring Kevin Costner will air two episodes on Sundays starting at 9/8c in the case of a singleheader NFL schedule on CBS, with only one episode at 9/8c on Sundays when the network has a NFL doubleheader.
Yellowstone's move to primetime broadcast television comes as somewhat of a shocking move, given the show has a streaming home on Peacock, which is owned by rival NBCUniversal.
According to Deadline, how CBS managed to pull off the deal is "not entirely clear," however since CBS sister company MTV Entertainment Studios has co-produced Yellowstone since the start of season four, something was "able to be worked out."
Peacock acquired the streaming rights to Yellowstone in 2020 and the show popped up on the service later that year. In March 2022, Paramount Global President and CEO Bob Bakish said it's "unfortunate" that the series doesn't stream on their own streaming service, Paramount+.
Earlier that year, Bakish explained "we had content licensing deals well before Paramount+ was thought of," which has subsequently led to many confused viewers unable to find Yellowstone on the streamer.
The CBS deal comes at a time of tumult for the series, which aired the first half of its fifth and final season in January.
Earlier this year, it was announced that friction between Kevin Costner and Yellowstone creator Tyler Sheridan had brought a premature end to the series, which is scheduled to air its final episodes later this year – though the current ongoing Hollywood strike will likely push that timeline.
In its place, a Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey was announced in March.
