When we say Taylor Sheridan's new series centers on a CIA agent named Joe, you probably wouldn't immediately picture Zoe Saldaña, but it's true. In Special Ops: Lioness, the Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star plays Joe, a CIA field agent tasked with balancing her messy family life and a high-stakes job managing an undercover anti-terrorist task force. Lioness is nothing like Yellowstone or the other shows in Sheridan's growing empire, but despite its differences, it's going to appeal to the same people who love Yellowstone. It might actually be more Yellowstone than Yellowstone itself, because where Yellowstone is wishy-washy about everything other than protecting land, Lioness is firm in at least its opinion of the military. Based on the first episode, which is all that was sent out for review, the show feels like an armed forces recruiting commercial with a stellar cast.

While Saldaña has top billing as Joe, the premiere also focuses on Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a young Marine who's better than everyone at everything. You want 15 pull-ups? She'll give you 22, like no woman has ever done before, if you ask her CO. She gets recruited to join Joe's elite anti-terrorist task force as an undercover operative whose mission is to get close to the daughter of a terrorist target, and two things are made clear from the jump: 1) The job will ask pretty much everything of Cruz, and 2) Cruz can handle pretty much anything, thanks in part to her Marine background. A quick bit of backstory shows Cruz escaping her abusive boyfriend by running through the only open door she can find, which happens to be an office full of Marines. They immediately promise to protect her, securing her dedication to her new military career.

The first episode doesn't exactly make it clear what the rest of the show looks like, but there is the tease of a lot more involvement from the big names sitting in offices in Washington, D.C. Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman don't get much screen time in Episode 1, but they share the top half of the show's poster with Michael Kelly, while Saldaña and De Oliveira take the lower half. Lioness feels like Taylor Sheridan writing Homeland, which isn't the worst thing in the world.

So while there are no cowboys to be found and no ranch to call home, there's plenty in Special Ops: Lioness to please a fan of the Yellowstone universe, including:

A couple of familiar studs: Dave Annable, who played oldest son Lee Dutton in the premiere of Yellowstone, appears as Joe's somewhat estranged husband, while 1883 star LaMonica Garrett plays one of the soldiers on Joe's base.

Women who take no sh--: As you might be able to guess from the Lioness part of the title, this show is about the ladies, and they share Beth Dutton's attitude. Beth, however, has never had military training, while Joe and Cruz have a whole arsenal of skills to tap into if they need a little revenge or a little rebellion or a little of both.

Military bunkhouse boys: The base from which Joe operates is filled with jovial Marines who are reminiscent of Yellowstone's ragtag gang of ranch hands. They tease, but they do their job, and you can bet they'd save you if you needed saving.

A new kind of cowboy wisdom: While this show has no John Dutton around to offer made up proverbs about life on the ranch, Lioness begins with a new motto about war, courtesy of the Marine who protects Cruz from the man who is chasing her. "In war, if you aren't cheating, you aren't trying." Cruz clearly takes this to heart and repeats it years later.

Violence: The first few minutes of the new series are intense as one of Joe's missions goes awry and Cruz is chased by her abusive boyfriend. And if you've seen Sheridan's other shows, you'll know he doesn't shy away from getting up close and personal with pain and violence. You've been warned.

Special Ops: Lioness streams Sundays on Paramount+, with the first two episodes premiering July 23. You can watch the show's trailer below.