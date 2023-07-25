‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Scores Another Hit With ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

The Sheridan-verse, currently comprised of Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown, has added another star to its genre galaxy.

While Special Ops: Lioness may not have caused much of a stir among TV critics (garnering a "rotten" score on the Tomatometer), loyal Taylor Sheridan fans showed up for the series debut.

Per streaming data analysts at Samba TV, nearly one million U.S. households (918k) watched Special Ops: Lioness' first episode, "Sacrificial Soldiers," on July 23.

By comparison, only 280k U.S. households watched Tulsa King's first episode on Paramount+ during the same viewership window. Furthermore, other Paramount+ originals have had premiere turnouts that teeter below the 200k U.S. households mark, such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Fatal Attraction.

However, on its release date, there was a significant dip in viewership between Episodes 1 and 2 ("The Beating") of Special Ops: Lioness, with only 218k U.S. households catching the second episode (also on July 23). Even so, both episodes received favorable scores from fans on IMDB, with each respectively garnering a 7.7 and 7.8 mark on of a 1-10 scale.

"With some of the most diehard fans in television, the 'Sheridan-verse' continues to deliver for Paramount. On its first day, almost one million households tuned into the premiere episode of the latest spy series Special Ops: Lioness executive produced by Taylor Sheridan (streaming on Paramount Plus and on linear television's Paramount Network)," Cole Strain, VP of Measurement Products at Samba TV, said in a statement. Strain also noted that older audiences aged 65-74 over-indexed by the highest margin of any age demographic by strong double digits for both episodes, which is in-line with the Sheridan's typical overall demo.

"Data consistently illustrates that Sheridan himself single-handedly brings in and retains viewers for the network, with almost one in four Paramount+ viewers watching Sheridan-backed projects alone in the second half of last year," Strain added. "The series starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman is the latest in a string of successful originals for the showrunner, proving Sheridan is still Paramount Plus' heavyweight when it comes to audience viewership."

While unrelated to the Yellowstone franchise, the action-packed espionage drama does boast a cast of Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, Martin Donovan, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. Unlike other Sheridan-verse shows, Special Ops: Lioness was filmed abroad in Mallorca, Spain.

"Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos, a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within," reads the show's synopsis.

New episodes of Special Ops: Lioness air Sundays on Paramount+.