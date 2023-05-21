The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’

    Hewson previously chose to sit out of this year's Emmy Awards race due to its gendered categories.

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner
    Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

    Liv Hewson is ushering Hollywood toward a new, but necessary, standard.

    As the stars of Yellowjackets promoted the Showtime series at Saturday’s FYC event in Los Angeles, Hewson, 27, told The Messenger they’ve been met with support from co-stars and fans since announcing their decision to sit out of this year’s Emmy Awards race.

    The actor, who is nonbinary, previously told Variety “there’s no space for me” in the award show’s gendered categories, an issue that has long been at odds with LGBTQ representation and raised by other nonbinary stars including Asia Kate Dillon, Emma D’Arcy and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

    “I don't take for granted how connective and positive the reaction to that has been,” said Hewson. “It's really gratifying and special to me, and important to me. And I carry that with me.”

    Read More

    Hewson’s performance as Van is certainly award-worthy, as is those of their multi-generational ensemble of costars, who have turned in consistently evocative performances in a show already fraught with emotion.

    Liv Hewson, Yellowjackets, Showtime
    Liv Hewson stars in the "Yellowjackets" season 2 episode "Burial" (Kailey Schwerman/Showtime)

    “The most emotional [moment] for me to film? It hasn't happened yet,” Hewson teased of the upcoming finale with a laugh. “You get in it, and then you stay in it, and you try to get out of it as soon as possible.”

    Although careful not to spoil the highly anticipated season 2 conclusion, Hewson noted: “The show goes to some interesting places, and always has and always will. And it's going to this weekend.”

    Hewson and their co-stars’ season 2 celebration was bittersweet as they felt the absence of Yellowjackets creators and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, as well as co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco and the rest of the show’s writers, who are currently on strike.

    “I'm in full solidarity with the WGA, 100 percent,” Hewson told The Messenger. “That is priority No. 1 right now, and should be priority No. 1. And that is an absolute no-brainer to me.”

    Yellowjackets, Showtime
    Kevin Alves, Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Simone Kessell, Steven Krueger, Drew Comins and Warren Kole attend Showtime's Yellowjackets season 2 Emmy FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club on May 20, 2023 (Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

    After the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) called a strike on May 2, following six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Lyle announced the show's participation.

    "We had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal."

    The season 2 finale of Yellowjackets streams May 26 on the Showtime app, before airing on the network May 28 at 9pm ET/PT.

