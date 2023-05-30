‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Yellowjackets Season 2 finale.

After that wild Season 2 finale, we're already buzzing about the next season of Yellowjackets. And since Showtime has already renewed the supernatural drama series for Season 3, could we possibly be heading back to the woods (and New Jersey) sooner rather than later? Below, here's everything we know about Yellowjackets Season 3.

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 release date

TLDR: Yellowjackets Season 3 likely won't be released until 2024.

THE DETAILS: Before Season 2 even premiered, Showtime renewed Yellowjackets for Season 3 in December 2022, with the network's president Chris McCarthy citing the "pent-up anticipation" for the series' next chapter as the main reason.

"We wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," he said at the time.

Since there isn't a solid release date yet, we have a mystery of our own to solve. But, unlike the puzzle of how Javi survived in the wilderness, this one has a pretty clear answer: A little over a year passed between the Season 1 finale in January 2022 and the Season 3 premiere in March 2023, so we can guess Season 3 won't be released until 2024 at the earliest. And the Writers Guild of America strike could push that release date back even further.

“Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room,” co-creator Ashley Lyle tweeted on the first day of the strike. “It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong ✊🐝”

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 cast

TLDR: Showtime hasn't yet confirmed who's returning for Season 3 — or which special guests will be making an appearance.

THE DETAILS: While Showtime hasn't yet made any announcements about who'll be coming back for spring in the wilderness, we can guess that our main teammates — including Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Christina Ricci as Misty and Tawny Cypress as Taissa — will be making their return, alongside their younger counterparts, namely Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, respectively.

Season 2 also welcomed new additions Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell as the adult versions of Van and Lottie, as well as The Lord of the Rings alum Elijah Wood as Misty's new crime-solving partner Walter. Currently, there are six Yellowjackets known to have survived the wilderness, but who knows if we'll see more in Season 3?

Plus, Lynskey's husband Jason Ritter — who was teased to guest star — didn't end up showing in Season 2, although Showtime confirmed eager fans shouldn't rule out a future appearance.

But one key character won't be returning to the series. Adult Natalie, played by Juliette Lewis, died after Misty accidentally poisoned her while trying to kill Lisa (Nicole Maines). A dreamy airplane crash sequence — which featured appearances from Javi, young Lottie and young Natalie herself — officially welcomed her into the afterlife.

Here's the main Yellowjackets cast list:

Melanie Lynskey as Adult Shauna, now married to Jackie's ex-boyfriend Jeff and working to protect her family's secrets.

as Adult Shauna, now married to Jackie's ex-boyfriend Jeff and working to protect her family's secrets. Christina Ricci as Adult Misty, who's obsessed with all things sleuthing (and her owl, Caligula).

as Adult Misty, who's obsessed with all things sleuthing (and her owl, Caligula). Tawny Cypress as Adult Taissa, who grapples with balancing her family, political work and continued encounters with the supernatural.

as Adult Taissa, who grapples with balancing her family, political work and continued encounters with the supernatural. Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, who's dealing with an unwanted pregnancy in the wilderness.

as Teen Shauna, who's dealing with an unwanted pregnancy in the wilderness. Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, the team's often-forgotten equipment manager who'll do anything to be appreciated.

as Teen Misty, the team's often-forgotten equipment manager who'll do anything to be appreciated. Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, a punk-rocker who doesn't fully buy into Lottie's spiritual connection with the wilderness.

as Teen Natalie, a punk-rocker who doesn't fully buy into Lottie's spiritual connection with the wilderness. Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, the Yellowjackets' star player who's dealing with sudden bouts of sleepwalking.

as Teen Taissa, the Yellowjackets' star player who's dealing with sudden bouts of sleepwalking. Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, the Yellowjackets' resident rich girl who begins spiritually connecting with the wilderness.

as Teen Lottie, the Yellowjackets' resident rich girl who begins spiritually connecting with the wilderness. Liv Hewson as Teen Van, the team's upbeat, no-nonsense goalie.

as Teen Van, the team's upbeat, no-nonsense goalie. Simone Kessell as Adult Lottie, now a spiritual leader who goes by Charlotte.

as Adult Lottie, now a spiritual leader who goes by Charlotte. Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van, now running a video store and vehemently anti-technology.

as Adult Van, now running a video store and vehemently anti-technology. Elijah Wood as Walter, Misty's sleuthing friend (and maybe more) she met on true-crime message boards.

as Walter, Misty's sleuthing friend (and maybe more) she met on true-crime message boards. Warren Kole as Jeff, Shauna's husband and now-confidante.

as Jeff, Shauna's husband and now-confidante. Ben Krueger as Ben, the team's assistant coach hiding a secret from Misty and the rest of the team.

as Ben, the team's assistant coach hiding a secret from Misty and the rest of the team. Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, the coach's son who forges a surprising bond with Natalie.

as Teen Travis, the coach's son who forges a surprising bond with Natalie. Ella Purnell as Jackie, Shauna's best friend who perished at the end of Season 1 — and was eaten by the starving team in Season 2.

Melanie Lynskey in 'Yellowjackets.' (Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 plot

TLDR: While the team behind Yellowjackets hasn't released any details about Season 3, it's likely that the season will follow the team as they navigate their next season in the wilderness.

THE DETAILS: Co-creators/executive producers/co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson previously revealed that they have a five-season arc planned for our favorite soccer team. And, since the group has already spent around 10 months in the wilderness out of the 19 they were stranded for, it's fair to assume that next season will focus on the spring/summer season after several months of winter.

The next season will also follow the team after their cabin — which housed them from the worst of the winter weather in Season 2 — burned down, likely due to Coach Ben's interference. And while teen Natalie was just chosen as the new Antler Queen in the '90s timeline, Misty accidentally killed adult Natalie in the Season 2 finale.

'Yellowjackets' Season 2 recap

THE DETAILS: In the '90s timeline, Season 2 followed the soccer team as they struggled to survive the winter. With no food available, the group resorted to eating the charred body of Jackie, their former teammate who froze outside at the end of Season 1, and began turning on one another in their small cabin. After Shauna gave birth to a stillborn baby and beat Lottie to near-death in retaliation, the group decided they needed a sacrifice for the wilderness. Javi drowned in the lake while trying to help Natalie escape, and she was chosen as the new Antler Queen.

In the present day, Taissa, Shauna, Misty and Natalie reunite with adult Lottie and Van at the site of Lottie's intentional community (a.k.a. cult). Shauna confesses that she told her husband Jeff about her murder of Adam, and the women work to further cover it up. Although Misty's citizen detective friend Walter eventually finds a way to blame the murder on the dead Kevyn Tan (Charlie Wright), Natalie accidentally perishes in a modern-day hunt amongst the survivors.

'Yellowjackets' source material

TLDR: Yellowjackets was inspired by a number of source materials, including Lord of the Flies, the 1972 Andes Flight Disaster and the Donner Party.

THE DETAILS: No, Yellowjackets isn't directly based on a book, but Lyle has noted that it was inspired by a failed gender-swapped remake of William Golding's classic 1954 novel Lord of the Flies. After reading comments that women would never resort to such savagery, Lyle told the New York Times in 2021 that she had one thought: "You were never a teenage girl, sir."

According to the showrunners, the series was also influenced by real-life disasters that resulted in cannibalism, like the 1972 Andes Flight Disaster, where a chartered flight carrying the members of a Uruguayan rugby team and their families crashed into a mountain and the survivors lived in the wilderness for 72 days, and the ordeal of the Donner Party, a group of 19th century migrants who endured a harrowing winter in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 trailer

THE DETAILS: There’s no Yellowjackets Season 3 trailer yet, but we will share it here when it’s ready.

'Yellowjackets' Season 3 episodes

TLDR: Yellowjackets Season 3 will likely have nine or 10 episodes.

THE DETAILS: While no Season 3 episode count has been announced yet, Season 1 had 10 episodes while Season 2 had nine; it's likely that Yellowjackets' third chapter will have a similar episode count.

Where to watch 'Yellowjackets'

THE DETAILS: Although you can't stream Season 3 just yet, Seasons 1 and 2 of Yellowjackets are currently available on Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime.