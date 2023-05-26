The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Yellowjackets’ Fans Buzz About Potential Bonus Episode After Jason Ritter’s Absence from Finale

    The Messenger has learned that although Ritter didn't make a stealth appearance this season, fans shouldn't rule out a future cameo

    Glenn Garner
    Warning: The following contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of Yellowjackets, "Storytelling."

    Almost as devastating as the Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets was the unfulfilled promise of a Jason Ritter cameo.

    Melanie Lynskey, Jason Ritter
    Melanie Lynskey husband Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

    Although The Messenger has learned that Ritter, 43, did not make a stealth appearance in this season's episodes (à la The Last of Us), he may still appear in the Showtime series at a future point.

    Ritter's Season 2 guest spot was announced by Variety in December, and Lynskey, 46, has since told Us Weekly that her husband quickly won over her co-stars during his brief stint.

    "It was great. But I came back to work and everybody was like, ‘Your husband’s the nicest person in the world. He’s our favorite,'" Lynskey, 45, told Us of Ritter’s upcoming cameo on the Showtime series. "And I think previously I felt like I was some people’s favorite."

    YELLOWJACKETS
    Colin Bentley/Showtime

    "It was a little bit of a heartbreak," she said, adding, "Everyone was like, ‘We still love you.’ And I was like, ‘I know he’s nicer. He’s nicer than me. He’s easier to be around. He never complains.’ So he became the new favorite. It was hard for me to give up the title, but I was also happy."

    Ritter previously made an appearance in Lynskey's Hulu true crime miniseries Candy last year, alongside her costar Jessica Biel's husband Justin Timberlake.

    Hours after the finale began streaming, Yellowjackets fans noticed a Ritter's absence, leading some to speculate that he will appear in a potential bonus episode (which could explain why this season has only nine episodes so far).

    "What happened to u appearing in Yellowjackets?" one viewer asked in a tweet, tagging Ritter, while another pondered: "....where the f— was Jason Ritter???"

    "There has to be a bonus episode because of that BTS of Jason Ritter," a fan speculated with a black-and-white photo that previously circulated of the actor apparently filming a scene with a baby.

    Some have even theorized that he’ll play the ghostly hunter who once inhabited the Yellowjackets’ now-charred cabin in an origin story that takes place before they found his remains.

    "Also there's definitely gonna be a special episode for cabin daddy because we still haven't seen what Jason Ritter filmed for the show... maybe a Halloween special," another fan guessed.

    At last weekend's FYC event, the cast showed their unanimous support for the writers, with Samantha Hanratty, who plays Teen Misty, telling The Messenger that the cast will "wait as long as we need to" for season 3.

    A surprise bottle episode would be a nice treat for fans, who might have to wait a little longer than expected for Season 3 while the writers' room is on strike with the WGA.

    "I stand with our writers," said Hanratty. "I can't wait to continue this story, but we can't do that until this thing is figured out. And I'm patient. Next up is the actors' strike."

    Yellowjackets Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Showtime and Paramount+.

