‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Warns of ‘Devastating’ and ‘Heavy’ ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowjackets, "It Chooses."

Things aren't going to get any easier in the wilderness for our favorite survivors on Yellowjackets. After the latest devastating episode, in which Javi (Luciano Leroux) dies after falling into the frozen lake, the cast of the Showtime drama is promising that the Season 2 finale might be even more of a tear-jerker.

When reading the finale script for the first time, Kevin Alves, who plays Travis, exclusively told The Messenger at the series' FYC event Saturday that his jaw "dropped."

"I had to take breaks. It got so heavy that I had to take breaks reading it, because there's just so much that happens," he said. "It's very rare that when you read something, you shed a tear, but I shed a few tears when I was reading it."

Even more upsetting than Javi's death (or Shauna's gutting birth scene)? Consider our interests piqued.

Apparently, the rest of the cast had a similar reaction, with Sophie Nélisse, who plays Teen Shauna, revealing that they discussed it in their cast group chat.

"We all chatted in the group chat, like, 'Oh my god, this is so exciting,'" she said. "I didn't know how they were gonna make the third season even darker, and now I see how it's gonna get way darker and more raw. The stakes just keep getting higher. You never think they can, but somehow they do. It's a sick finale."

In particular, it seems like something shocking will happen in the 2021 timeline, which follows the adult survivors of the crash. Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Teen Taissa, said reading that part of the script made her "shocked and so sad" that she "cried." But it was perhaps even more difficult for the actors who actually portrayed it.

"The most emotional scene for me is in the finale," Christina Ricci, who plays Adult Misty, said. "It's really devastating. The older cast, I think we've really had to go through a lot to deal with what actually happens in the finale. But that was really the hardest thing for me. It's been very difficult."

We last saw Misty undergo a spiritual transformation after she used an isolation tank and had a vision of the human form of her owl, Caligula, played John Cameron Mitchell. In Episode 8, she revealed the truth about killing a reporter, Jessica (Rekha Sharma), in Season 1; turns out, Taissa (Tawny Cypress) hired her to pose as a reporter to ensure secrets of their time in the forest wouldn't go public.

At the FYC event, the Yellowjackets cast also expressed their support for the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, with Samantha Hanratty, who plays Teen Misty, telling The Messenger that she "stand[s] with our writers."

"I can't wait to continue this story, but we can't do that until this thing is figured out, and I'm patient," she said. "Next up is the actors' strike."

Yellowjackets Season 2 is currently available to stream on Showtime and Paramount+.