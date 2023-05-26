‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Teases a ‘Darker’ Season 3 After Wild Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of Yellowjackets, "Storytelling."

Winter may be nearly over, but spring isn't going to get any easier for our favorite New Jersey soccer team. After a wild Season 2 finale that saw a new leader emerge in one timeline only to depart in the next, the Yellowjackets cast is now warning viewers that Season 3 could be even more sickening than eating Jackie's (Ella Purnell) charred body.

"I didn't know how they were gonna make the third season even darker, and now I see how it's gonna get way darker and more raw," Sophie Nélisse, who plays Teen Shauna, exclusively told The Messenger at the show's FYC event on Saturday. "The stakes just keep getting higher. You never think they can, but somehow they do."

Courtney Eaton, who plays Teen Lottie, agreed, noting that Season 3 is going to be "quite dark" for the entire cast after her character relinquishes her position of power to Natalie (Sophie Thatcher).

Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Not everyone's happy about the vibe shift -- or the fact that the already-stranded team ends up without shelter when their cabin burns down in a fiery cliffhanger. After reading the Season 2 finale script, Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teen Taissa) was frustrated.

"I was just like, 'F— you. This just means we're going to be working even harder and be even more exhausted next season,'" she said. "Toward the end of shooting Season 2, we were just so tired that I was annoyed. But now, I've had enough space from filming that I'm starting to get excited. Next season's gonna be really hard."

But the tragic twist occurs in the present timeline, when adult Misty (Christina Ricci) accidentally injects Nat (Juliette Lewis) with a poisoned syringe meant for Lottie's wandering follower Lisa (Nicole Maines).

Ricci called it "the most emotional" scene of the season for her after Misty cries to Walter (Elijah Wood) that she "killed my best friend."

"It's really devastating. And the older cast, I think we've really had to go through a lot to deal with what actually happens in the finale," said Ricci. "But that was really the hardest thing for me ... It's been very difficult."

Of course, the next season of Yellowjackets may come a little later than expected, given the writers' room is on strike with the WGA. But at the event, the cast showed their unanimous support for the writers, with Samantha Hanratty, who plays Teen Misty, telling The Messenger that the cast will "wait as long as we need to" for Season 3.

"I stand with our writers," she said. "I can't wait to continue this story, but we can't do that until this thing is figured out. And I'm patient. Next up is the actors' strike."

Yellowjackets Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Showtime and Paramount+.