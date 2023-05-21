‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3

As Yellowjackets fans remain on the edges of their seats for the season 2 finale, the cast is standing in solidarity with its writers.

At Saturday's FYC event in Los Angeles, Samantha Hanratty told The Messenger "we'll wait as long as we need to" for season 3, if it means the show's writers will get a fair resolution to the WGA strike.

"I stand with our writers," added Hanratty, 27, who plays teen Misty. "I can't wait to continue this story, but we can't do that until this thing is figured out. And I'm patient. Next up is the actors' strike."

After the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) called a strike on May 2, following six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Yellowjackets co-creator and executive producer Ashley Lyle announced the show's participation.

"We had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal."

Samantha Hanratty, Kevin Alves, Courtney Eaton and Sophie Nélisse star in the Yellowjackets season 2 episode "Edible Complex" (Kailey Schwerman/Showtime)

Lauren Ambrose, who joined season 2 as adult character Van, told The Messenger it was "so strange to be here tonight" without Lyle and co-creator Bart Nickerson, as well as the show's writers.

"They're just incredibly talented people," said Ambrose, 45. "I just can't wait to be able to go back to doing our creative work, whenever everybody feels that equity and fairness is achieved."

Liv Hewson (teen Van) said the WGA strike "is priority No. 1 right now, and should be priority No. 1. And that is an absolute no-brainer to me."

Sophie Nélisse, who stars as teen Shauna, said she and her co-stars "just want to give [the writers] the space and time to figure it out, and to be as helpful as we can in the process."

Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci star in the Yellowjackets season 2 episode "It Chooses" (Kailey Schwerman/Showtime)

"If it takes longer for us to go back, then that's what it takes," Nélisse, 23, continued. "We're fully supportive."

Courtney Eaton (teen Lottie) echoed the sentiment. "I think we should take the time — we wouldn't be here tonight without our writers, so give them what they want," Eaton, 27, said.

Simone Kessel, who plays Eaton's adult counterpart, said she plans to "support everybody" if the Screen Actors' Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Directors Guild of America (DGA) follow suit with strikes of their own.

Courtney Eaton, Sophie Nélisse and Jasmin Savoy Brown star in the Yellowjackets season 2 episode "Edible Complex" (Kailey Schwerman/Showtime)

"The sad thing perhaps for fans is that it might be a long time between seasons," explained Kessel, 47.

Jasmin Savoy Brown (teen Tai) expects that the strike "will be quite a while" to resolve, and she's "really hoping that SAG-AFTRA and the DGA will strike as well."

"We're at a really important historical moment where we can really change and protect the future of creativity and artists," added Brown, 29. "I think it's amazing that the writers have started that and are paving the way. We need to be paid our worth, and AI has no place here."

Christina Ricci (adult Misty) also remains skeptical as studios consider taking the AI route. "I don't understand a world in which any kind of AI is able to replicate what human beings do," she said.

"As artists, what we do is we bring all of our life experience, all of our pain, all of our joy, everything we've sucked in from this world and this life, and we funnel it through a narrative. And it's colored by our human experience," added Ricci, 43. "So, it seems sort of insane to think that could ever be replaced."

Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Juliette Lewis, Simone Keppel, Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci in the Yellowjackets season 2 episode "Burial" (Colin Bentley/Showtime)

Meanwhile, next week's season 2 finale is sure to demonstrate the value of the show's writers.

"I'm really excited to where it all goes [in season 3], because the wheels are going to fall off," raved Kessel. "The last episode is really incredible."

The season 2 finale of Yellowjackets streams May 26 on the Showtime app, before airing on the network May 28 at 9pm ET/PT.