‘Yellowjackets’ Actor Kevin Alves Reacts to That Heartbreaking Death

Although Kevin Alves is mourning an onscreen sibling, he's gained an offscreen brother for life.

At a Yellowjackets event on Saturday in Hollywood, Alves, 31, told The Messenger that Luciano Leroux — who plays his character Travis' younger brother, Javi — has become "a true brother in many ways."

"I took him to Disney for the first time. It was his first time ever. We took him and just crushed it, like a 19-hour day. So, he's become like a brother to me," he said of Leroux, 15.

"His entire family has been so great," added Alves. "We have dinners there every few weeks when I'm in Vancouver."

Alves explained that while filming this weekend's emotional season 2 finale, which saw the death of Javi's character, he drew from his real-life affection for his co-star. "All I had to do was think about what it would be like losing Luciano, which is just crazy," he said.

Sunday's penultimate episode, "It Chooses," saw the stranded high school soccer team finally giving into their dire circumstances and hunt one of their own, only for Leroux's Javi to drown under a frozen lake while attempting to rescue Natalie (Sophie Thatcher).

"Those are the points that it seems you think about your own family and your own situations and the things you'd hate losing, how you'd feel afterwards," Alves said. "So, that was a lot of my preparation going in, and it didn't get any better when we were shooting it. It was really heavy and hard."

With the sharpened stakes at an all-time high going into this weekend's finale, Alves says the episode is "so heavy," adding: "My jaw dropped. I had to take breaks [from reading it]."

