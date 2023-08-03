Princess Diana spent some of her final days on Dodi Al-Fayed's yacht in 1997. Unfortunately, a piece of that royal history is at now at the bottom of the ocean.

Per London's The Times, the yacht sank after hitting an unknown object near Beaulieu-sur-Mer at the French Riviera. Seven people were on the boat but no one was hurt. During their rescue, they were moved to a small inflatable boat.

The current owner of the yacht tried to pump out water but was unable to salvage the situation. Authorities also sent a tugboat to the scene, but they were also unsuccessful in getting water out of the vessel. The yacht sank to at least 2,430 meters.

The boat was a staple for Princess Diana's final days, and marked the first time she and Al-Fayed were photographed together.

Diana, Princess of Wales and son, Prince William, are seen holidaying with Dodi Al-Fayed (not pictured) in St. Tropez in the summer of 1997, shortly before Diana and Dodi were killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Michel Dufour/WireImage

Diana, Princess Of Wales is seen in St Tropez in the summer of 1997, shortly before Diana and boyfriend Dodi were killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Michel Dufour/WireImage

She was was famously pictured sitting at the end of the vessel's diving board in the summer of 1997. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were also photographed onboard. Days later on Aug. 31, 1997, she and Dodi were killed in a car crash in the Pont de I'Alma tunnel in Paris as their driver Henri Paul, who also died, attempted to flee the paparazzi.

In June, the boat was available for rent via Yacht Charter Fleet after it was recently restored following a fire and listed for $10 million.