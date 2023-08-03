Yacht Where Princess Diana Spent Time Before Her Death Sinks
Princess Diana was spotted on the boat just days before her untimely death in 1997
Princess Diana spent some of her final days on Dodi Al-Fayed's yacht in 1997. Unfortunately, a piece of that royal history is at now at the bottom of the ocean.
Per London's The Times, the yacht sank after hitting an unknown object near Beaulieu-sur-Mer at the French Riviera. Seven people were on the boat but no one was hurt. During their rescue, they were moved to a small inflatable boat.
The current owner of the yacht tried to pump out water but was unable to salvage the situation. Authorities also sent a tugboat to the scene, but they were also unsuccessful in getting water out of the vessel. The yacht sank to at least 2,430 meters.
The boat was a staple for Princess Diana's final days, and marked the first time she and Al-Fayed were photographed together.
- You Can Now Charter the Superyacht Princess Diana Vacationed On
- Princess Diana’s Iconic ‘Sheep Sweater’ to be Auctioned
- Alleged ‘Percocet Princess’ Accused in Possible OD Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson
- Cher Recalls Her Final Visits With Tina Turner Before Her Death: ‘We Were Perfect Friends’
- Princess Diana’s Iconic Black Sheep Sweater Estimated To Sell For $50,000
She was was famously pictured sitting at the end of the vessel's diving board in the summer of 1997. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were also photographed onboard. Days later on Aug. 31, 1997, she and Dodi were killed in a car crash in the Pont de I'Alma tunnel in Paris as their driver Henri Paul, who also died, attempted to flee the paparazzi.
In June, the boat was available for rent via Yacht Charter Fleet after it was recently restored following a fire and listed for $10 million.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment