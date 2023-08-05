WWE’s Finn Bálor Isn’t Done Pushing for Inclusion in Pro Wrestling: ‘The LGBTQ Community Is Something That’s Very Close to My Heart’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
WWE’s Finn Bálor Isn’t Done Pushing for Inclusion in Pro Wrestling: ‘The LGBTQ Community Is Something That’s Very Close to My Heart’ (Exclusive)

Ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship Match at SummerSlam on Saturday, Bálor reminisced about his 'special' WrestleMania entrance in 2018 and why continued allyship means so much to him

Daniel Trainor
Finn Bálor knew he had an opportunity. 

It was 2018 and Bálor was preparing to compete in his first-ever WrestleMania, in front of more than 78,000 people inside the Superdome in New Orleans. 

Going into his highly anticipated triple threat match for the Intercontinental Title against Seth Rollins and The Miz, many fans theorized Bálor might make his 'Mania debut as his demonic alter ego.

"A lot of people had this expectation of what the entrance was going to look like," Bálor exclusively told The Messenger on Friday, the day before WWE's SummerSlam in Detroit. "Was it going to be the Demon? Were we going to see the full WrestleMania Demon entrance? For me, it just didn’t feel like the right platform. I felt like it was a platform I needed to take advantage of."

Bálor continued, "As cool as the Demon would have been at WrestleMania, I feel like there was a bigger message to spread."

So, for his first entrance on the grandest stage in all of professional wrestling, Bálor recruited members of the New Orleans LGBTQ+ community to accompany him, all decked out in recently released "Bálor Club Is For Everyone" t-shirts featuring his signature logo in rainbow colors.

Finn BálorWWE

"The LGBTQ community is something that’s very close to my heart," Bálor explained. "I have a lot of friends who are members of the community. I feel like that community hasn’t been represented very well in the business."

In the time since, Bálor has continued his advocacy — including celebrating Pride Month on Instagram with his 4.6 million followers — but he'll never forget how his WrestleMania entrance set the course for everything that's come since.

"It’s something that I look back on very fondly," he said. "I’m very proud of what we did that night."

Bálor goes one-on-one with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE's SummerSlam, streaming live Saturday at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Peacock.

Finn BálorFinn Bálor/Instagram
