WWE’s Alexa Bliss Opens Up About Returning to the Ring After Pregnancy: ‘I Feel Everything But Sexy’ (Exclusive) 

Alexa Bliss is opening up about her pregnancy journey and the difficulties that come along with it.

A day after revealing she's expecting a baby girl with husband Ryan Cabrera, Bliss discussed how they've handled the big changes in their lives exclusively with The Messenger.

"I mostly just complain to Ryan. And Ryan complains with me, I'll jokingly be like, 'Oh my gosh, this doesn't fit anymore!'" the WWE star shared. "He's been so great and understanding with everything and all my hormone changes and my body changes and it is tough."

Bliss also joked that cravings are getting the best of her as she enters her second trimester.

"I also could be eating a lot healthier. But I do get into the cravings," she admitted. "My mom even said, she's like, 'Lexi, you don't have to get into every single craving,' but I do."

"Mac and cheese — a lot of mac and cheese," Cabrera added.

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss

Speaking candidly, Bliss also said that she feels "everything but sexy" as her body has changed over the course of pregnancy, and her dislike for having photos taken of her in general.

"I'm so awkward when it comes to photos," she revealed. "I remember WWE, a long time ago, used to book all of us on photo shoots, and I was always so awkward. And now I don't get booked on any of them — and it is the best thing ever. So I just don't think that that's something I'm going to do. Maybe, like, a cute pregnancy shoot with Ryan, but not like a boudoir. Because I'm not going to lie right now, I feel everything but sexy."

Despite the challenges she's faced since announcing her pregnancy back in May, Bliss is excited about new storyline opportunities once she gets back in the ring.

"Time away is always a good thing," Bliss clarified. "When it comes to WWE, time away and reinventing a character and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say, 'Time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you.'"

Taking a step back from fighting also gives wrestlers a chance to develop their characters and come back stronger than ever before, Bliss said.

"When you're being seen on WWE three or four times an episode, you don't really have anywhere to go with your character," she explained. "So whenever you take time off, it's always a good time to evolve and to keep going. And I've already been probably six or seven different versions of myself. And each time it's done well with merchandise sales, with bookings and all that stuff. So I don't really like to go backwards with my work. I always like to go forward."

Although Bliss has big hopes for returning to the ring after giving birth to her baby girl, she first wants to recover and spend time at home.

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope," she shared. "I'm going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work."