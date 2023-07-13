When it comes to the increasingly crowded pro-wrestling landscape, Montez Ford believes there's room at the table for everybody.

Ford spoke to The Messenger on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Hollywood on Wednesday, and when asked about "the other guys" on the scene (a.k.a. All Elite Wrestling), the WWE star said, "We have some friends over there."

The Street Profits member added, "Everybody is so busy and doing their own thing, but we always get updates about what's going on."

In saying "we," Ford was referencing his wife and fellow WWE star Bianca Belair, who walked the carpet with him.

"It's always good to see that everybody is doing something," Ford continued. "Everybody is trying. Whether they're here or there, everyone's trying, and it's also building an entire professional wrestling industry as a whole."

Ultimately, Ford argued the competition with AEW only breeds excellence, saying, "I think it's a win for everybody."

Ford — currently a member of the SmackDown brand with his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins — made his WWE debut in 2019 after premiering in the company's developmental brand NXT in 2016.

AEW, which launched in 2019, currently features some of Ford's former roster mates from WWE and NXT like Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe.