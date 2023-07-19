WWE Legend Iron Sheik Died of Cardiac Arrest - The Messenger
WWE Legend Iron Sheik Died of Cardiac Arrest

The iconic Iranian wrestler died on June 7

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Iron Sheik poses backstage at Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2013 at Philips Arena on December 11, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ben Rose/Getty Images

Iron Sheik died of cardiac arrest, according to a report.

The WWE legend, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, also suffered from congestive heart failure as well as hypertension before his death last month, TMZ reported. The manner of death was ruled to be natural.

Iron Sheik died on June 7, according to a statement posted to his official Twitter account.

"Beyond the glitz and glamour of the squared circle, The Iron Sheik was a man of immense passion and dedication," the statement read. "He embodied resilience. He overcame countless challenges in his life, both inside and outside the wrestling ring. His journey from a small village in Iran to becoming one of the most recognizable figures in the world of wrestling is a testament to his unwavering determination."

The iconic Iranian wrestler — who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 — was one of Hulk Hogan's chief rivals during the 1980s, known for his signature move, "The Camel Clutch."

The Iron Sheik "transcended the realm of sports entertainment" with "his larger-than-life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills" that "captivated audiences around the globe," according to the statement.

The wrestler — who turned pro in the mid-1970s and joined the then-WWF in 1979 — held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship one time each.

Born in Iran in 1942, The Iron Sheik nearly qualified for the 1968 Olympics before moving to the U.S., where he served as an assistant coach for the U.S. wrestling team at the 1972 Olympics in Germany.

