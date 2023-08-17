WWE Hall of Famer on Trial for Killing 75-Year-Old Man

Tammy Sytch, best known to pro wrestling fans as WWE's Sunny, is facing 25 years in prison for the death of a 75-year-old man.

In a Volusia County, Florida courtroom yesterday, Sytch changed her plea from not guilty to no contest to a felony charge of DUI in relation to the March 2022 death of Julian L. Lasseter.

Sytch rear-ended his vehicle at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated and Lasseter was killed instantly.

The change in her plea comes just days before the trial was set to begin on Monday.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sytch also pleaded no contest to one felony charge of driving with a suspended license causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI with damage to a person and two misdemeanor charges of DUI with damage to property.

The charges carry a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Sytch has been behind bars since being arrested in May, two months after the accident. She was initially released on bond, but thrown back behind bars two days later after a judge deemed her a danger to the community.

The 50-year-old has a long history of drinking and driving, including six previous arrests for impaired driving. She was also arrested in January 2022 for threatening to kill a man with a pair of scissors.

Sytch made her WWE debut in 1994 as Sunny, manager of tag team The Bodydonnas. She eventually left The Bodydonnas behind and managed a handful of other WWE superstars throughout her nearly four-year run with the company, becoming a massive fan favorite along the way.

In 2011, Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.