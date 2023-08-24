WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler/Actor Terry Funk Dead at 79 - The Messenger
WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler/Actor Terry Funk Dead at 79

He appeared in 'Road House' with Patrick Swayze as a bouncer, as well as other films including 'Paradise Alley', 'The Ringer' and 'Over the Top'

Craig Rosen
Terry Funk attends the WWE 2011 Hall Of Fame Induction at Phillips Arena on April 2, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia.George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Wrestler/actor Terry Funk has died, according to fellow wrestlers Ric Flair and Mick Foley. He was 79.

Aside from being a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, Funk appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. Most notably, he appeared in Road House with Patrick Swayze as a bouncer, as well as other films including Paradise Alley, The Ringer and Over the Top. He was spotlighted in the 1999 wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat, directed by Barry Blaustein. He also served as a choreographer in Rocky V, working on the street fight between the film’s title character and his rival, Tommy Gunn.

His other credits include the 1985 Western TV series Wildside and had he a stint as a musician in 1984, releasing the album, Great Texan.

“Terry Funk is gone,” Foley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw…There will never be another like him.”

“In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend!” Flair posted on X. “Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling!”

Perhaps most impressive was the fact that Funk spent more than 50 years in wrestling. He started his career in 1965 wrestling for Western States Sports before moving onto the WWF (later the WWE), the WCW, the ECW as well as some independent matches. In 2011, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans,” the WWE said in a statement on social media.

