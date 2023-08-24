WWE’s Bray Wyatt Dead at 36, Triple H Announces - The Messenger
WWE’s Bray Wyatt Dead at 36, Triple H Announces

Wyatt, a three-time world champion in WWE, had not been featured on television since February

Published
Daniel Trainor
Bray Wyatt, a WWE stalwart for over 10 years, has died.

The death of Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) was announced by WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H on Thursday.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today," Triple H tweeted.

He continued, "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Wyatt, who won three world titles during his time with the company, had not been seen on WWE programming since February.

No cause of death has been revealed.

After a couple of false starts as other personas, the late performer debuted as Wyatt – the character that would define his legacy – in WWE's developmental brand NXT in 2012 and made his first main roster appearance in 2013. He became a three-time world champion, in addition to winning both the Raw and SmackDown tag team championships.

In 2019, he appeared with a new dual-personality gimmick: one-half as children's TV host Wyatt, the other half as the horror-inspired, mask-wearing The Fiend.

Wyatt was released from his WWE in July 2021, but later re-appeared in October 2022 at pay-per-view Extreme Rules.

His final televised WWE match happened against LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match at January's Royal Rumble.

After, he was in the midst of building a WrestleMania feud with Bobby Lashley, which was subsequently dropped without explanation as Wyatt disappeared from television.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 02: WWE professional wrestler Bray Wyatt attends Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 - Day 2 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 02: WWE professional wrestler Bray Wyatt attends Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 - Day 2 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Wyatt came from a storied wrestling background. His father wrestled under the gimmick I.R.S. (aka Irwin R. Schyster) for both WWE and WCW from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s. His brother Taylor Rotunda wrestled under the name Bo Dallas for WWE for 13 years until his release from the company in April 2021.

However, there was major speculation that Dallas returned to WWE under the moniker Uncle Howdy in 2022, a mysterious masked character who tormented, and eventually attacked, Wyatt.

After Wyatt's death was announced, tributes began pouring in from members of the wrestling community.

"Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009," WWE's Big E wrote. "We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham."

"Every time I was able to share a locker room with Bray Wyatt was a pleasure," WWE's Cedric Alexander wrote. "Always willing to give advice or just shoot the breeze and tell fun stories on the road. My and family and I send out our prayers to the Rotunda family Rest In Peace Wyndham."

NXT's Dijak noted, "Bray Wyatt was such a lovely man to be around. He loved his family so much. I’m so sorry."

